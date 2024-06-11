Swipe right on Iowa if you're looking for love. It's one of the best states for singles.

Iowans may have an advantage when it comes to dating, and it’s rather simple.

It’s because you live here.

The Hawkeye state is one of best states for singles, according to a May study from Spokeo, a website where visitors can search for people, identify unknown callers and access other personal information.

Spokeo looked at data that reflected what single people may want to learn about their romantic partners such as one’s political and civic engagement to the unemployment rate (used to show how financial issues can affect relationships).

Iowa ranked seventh, with several neighboring states making the top 10.

RAGBRAI riders Jamie and Joe Stacey walk hand-in-hand after their wedding on the ride in 2023. A new survey claims Iowa is one of the best states for singles.

Though the state has a lower percentage of never-married adults, it did score well across other categories — including the number of volunteers and registered voters.

“Although Iowa may not have the hustle and bustle of other states, you may find the close-knit community, easy commutes, and general affordability more than enough to make up for it,” Spokeo said.

What is the best state for singles?

Massachusetts is the best state for singles looking for love, Spokeo found.

The other states that made the top 10 are:

Mississippi

Louisiana

Michigan

South Dakota

Connecticut

Iowa

Nebraska

Minnesota

Kansas

The worst state for those looking to make a romantic connection is Florida, according to Spokeo.

How did Spokeo rate the best states for singles in 2024?

Spokeo conducted the study in April and ranked states by analyzing factors including the number of romance crime victims using the most recent data from the Internet Crime Complaint Center, the cost of living using data from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center and U.S. Census Bureau data to show the number of registered votes in each state to each state’s total number of volunteers.

The measures chosen are informed by “modern dating trends,” according to Spokeo.

Paris Barraza is a trending and general assignment reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at pbarraza@registermedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @ParisBarraza.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Best states to live in 2024 if you're single include Iowa