Swing ride 160 feet above the water coming to MSC Cruises' new ship in 2025

MSC Cruises’ new ship will have a swing set on board – but not the kind you’d find on a playground.

Cliffhanger, a new ride launching on forthcoming U.S. flagship World America next year, will allow guests to swing out over the ocean 160 feet above the water, the cruise line revealed Tuesday. The four-seat ride uses mechanical arms to lift guests beyond the 22-deck ship’s edge, where they are propelled back and forth.

The line is billing the attraction as the only over-water swing ride at sea. MSC Cruises USA President Rubén A. Rodríguez said Cliffhanger is a “natural next step,” following attractions on its other ships like Seascape’s Robotron.

Cliffhanger will be on World America when it launches next year.

“It’s the first time we’re taking thrill-seekers out past the deck and over the water, and we know they’ll love it,” he told USA TODAY in an email. There will be an added charge for the ride, but pricing details were not yet available.

Cliffhanger will be part of Family Aventura, one of seven districts on the 2,614-stateroom ship. The area also features The Harbor, an outdoor park area with a high ropes course, a playground inspired by the lighthouse at the line’s private Bahamas destination Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve and more.

Other districts on the ship include Galleria, home to dining venues, shopping and games “at the heart of the ship,” and Zen Area, an adults-only zone at the vessel’s stern where guests can enjoy music, catch some sun and take a dip in twin pools, according to an earlier news release.

World America will debut in April 2025 and spend its inaugural season sailing Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from Miami.

Nathan Diller is a consumer travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Nashville. You can reach him at ndiller@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: A swing ride 160 feet above water is coming to MSC's new cruise ship