Swindon Alzheimer's singing group stars in Tony Christie music video

A singing group for people with Alzheimer's has changed people's lives by bringing them "joy" and allowing them to "express themselves".

Wiltshire actor Nick Moran attends the Swindon's Singing for the Brain group with his mum who has dementia.

Mr Moran and the group have helped to make a music video for musician Tony Christie raising funds for charity.

He said the club is the one place where his mother, Maureen Moran, is happy and "remembers where she is".

"I care for my mum two days a week, and that's why I undertook this project," he told Radio BBC Wiltshire.

"Mum has Alzheimer's disease and she loves going to Singing for the Brain. When we arrive she remembers where she is - she needs a social environment to feel she can bounce around and engage with people. "She can't sing, but she dances around and shakes the tambourine - like she's in Pan's People. It's a respite for everyone."

Tony Christie was recently diagnosed with dementia and invited the group to be a part of his music video for his new song, Thank You For Being A Friend.

All funds raised from the project are being donated to the Music 4 Dementia charity.

Singing for the Brain leader and Alzheimer's Society group coordinator for Swindon, Karen Owen said there is "a lot of joy that is generated" from the group.

"It's great for people to express themselves through music especially when they maybe can't express themselves in other ways," she said.

Ms Owen said it was a "joy" for the group to be part of Mr Christie's music video

"Nick Moran asked if he could come and film the group and of course I said yes.

"It's such a joy to be part of something like that and how lovely for Tony Christie to give his time and talk about his journey and include our little Swindon group in something that is much bigger."

Ms Owen said music can be "a real tonic" and "deeply therapeutic" for those living with dementia.

"We love welcoming Maureen to Singing for the Brain, and getting to know [her husband] Dick and Nick," she said.

"Maureen gets a great deal from these sessions - she is always the first on her feet dancing, which encourages others to get up and dance with her."

