This sexy, full-coverage swimsuit has 15,000-plus Amazon shoppers swooning — and it starts at $17

Rock this one-piece with confidence! (Photo: Amazon)

Looking for your dream swimsuit? Who isn't, right?

The superpopular Tempt Me Swimsuit has 15,200 perfect five-star ratings on Amazon. And we all know how hard it is to find a "perfect" suit. Impressive.

With a high neck and a padded push-up bra for extra support, it’s figure-flattering and sexy but still provides the necessary coverage. The chic one-piece comes in 38 colors and patterns. And it starts at just $17 on Amazon.

Tapered in all the right places! (Photo: Amazon)

Tastefully sexy

The plunging mesh detail is flirty without being too provocative. And the ruching helps accentuate curves while hiding any problem areas.

This suit is perfect for anyone who wants a cool swimsuit without showing too much skin. Designed for a wide variety of body shapes, it’s available in sizes XS to XL, as well as 16 Plus and 18 Plus. Keep scrolling to find out why thousands of women are hooked on this affordable swimsuit.

Love the skin you're in

Bodies of every size and shape look good in this suit. It enhances and forgives, as needed, by design. It has built-in tummy control and a lovely halter neck.

“I recently gained 20 pounds and was depressed about swimsuit shopping,” one reviewer shared. “Loved how so many women sent their pictures in and every one of them looked amazing in this suit so decided to order it. Love it and now I’m confident enough to wear it.”

With 32 colors and prints and seven sizes to choose from, there's a suit for everyone. (Photo: Amazon)

A shape-shifting suit

“As an apple-shaped individual, I carry a lot of my extra weight in my midsection, which is something I can work with in terms of regular apparel, but it’s a real challenge with swimwear. Based on the reviews, I had medium-high hopes for the fit of this particular suit on my shape. My expectations were exceeded. Somehow it gives the illusion of a waist, and it accentuates one of my favorite features, my shoulders. It’s modest without being matronly or fussy, and the little cleavage panel adds a lot without making me feel worried about nip slips,” wrote one happy customer.

Another satisfied shopper shared: “If I could write a hundred positive reviews about this suit I would. I'm 5'10" and normally one-pieces and I do not get along due to my long torso. This suit fits like a dream. After wearing it out all day at the pool, I didn't get the straps digging into my shoulders like I usually do. The mesh panels give it just the right amount of style. 10/10 recommend.”

Be bold! (Photo: Amazon)

Holds you tight

We all need a little extra support sometimes. Grateful customers have found it in this suit.

“My bust is supported and contained nicely,” says a shopper. “The fit on the legs is excellent and it covers my butt without it looking like a grandma suit. I’ve had six kids (including twins) and my stomach isn’t perfect. I’m very impressed. ... It is worth every penny.”

Look as cool as you are. (Photo: Amazon)

A risk worth taking

Shoppers who were once hesitant to buy a suit online say they're thrilled they did.

“Before I start, let me just say, buy this,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I can't say enough good things. Definitely exceeded my expectations, especially chancing ordering a bathing suit online versus trying it on in-store. I am so picky and self-conscious when swimsuit shopping comes around, but this year will be different. Very flattering IMO, and hides my problem areas making me feel much more confident and comfortable. I actually can't wait to wear it out in public.”

Forget the coverup! You'll wear this one with nothing but a smile.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

