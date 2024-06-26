A new swimming pool is coming to Pike Creek. Plus, kids' education and maybe a Dash In

Pike Creek Shopping Center is seeing a lot of activity these days.

Which is to say, it's filling with things to do and not just places to shop — part of a trend that's been sweeping retail centers all over the country, as big box stores become trampoline parks or fun centers.

Half the former Kmart at Pike Creek is now a full-service gym called Edge Fitness. A onetime toy store has become a ChristianaCare-operated urgent care center. At Pike Creek, Tiger Kicks will teach your kids tae kwon do, while Brain Balance might help children learn how to focus.

By the end of this year, you'll be able to add swimming lessons and character-building strength training to the list. Yup, you read that correctly: Pike Creek is getting a new swimming pool.

And, if early proposals come to pass, a new-school gas station mini-mart and restaurant may park itself in the Pike Creek parking lot. Plans filed in April call for a potential Dash In gas mart with a 3,500 square foot convenience store and restaurant, serving up hot wings and loaded quesadillas.

Here's what's in the works for Pike Creek.

Goldfish Swim School

Goldfish Swim School, a swimming school for children from 4 months to 12 years old, plans to open at Pike Creek Shopping Center by the end of 2024 at 4760 Limestone Rd.

A swimming pool is coming soon to Pike Creek Shopping Center.

In the tight row of retail across from the Acme, beneath a tae kwon do school and a soon-to-open training center for young minds and bodies, Goldfish Swim School is busy building a 25-foot-by-75-foot swimming pool at 4760 Limestone Road.

The school, which teaches would-be young swimmers from the ages of four months to 12 years old, is an outpost of one of the faster-growing franchises in the country — a Michigan-based swim school co-founded by a former national swimming champion that now has more than 150 locations.

A former investment banker, franchisee Greg DeRise, and his wife Alexandra first encountered a Goldfish school when it came time for their 2-year-old to learn how to swim. They became so enamored with how the school was run they decided to get into the business.

Alongside partner Anthony Pistilli, the DeRises have already opened Goldfish locations in Malvern and Media, Pennsylvania. The Pike Creek school will be their third, and they hope to be open by the end of 2024.

The swimming pool's primary purpose is instructing kids, DeRise said, and keeping them safe in the water.

"We will have some birthday parties. It's open family swim times as well," DeRise said, "but our core focus is just keeping kids safe in and around the pool, and then part of that is teaching them how to swim."

The pool is just four feet deep, which allows adult instructors to stand during classes, and is heated to a "shiver-free" 90 degrees. Classes are $31 per weekly session, billed monthly.

KidStrong

KidStrong, a "training center" for kids up to 11 years old, is designed to build character througha active play and fitness games. A loation is planed at Pike Creek Shopping Center by fall 2024, at 4758A Limestone Rd.

4758A Limestone Rd., 302-633-3435, kidstrong.com/locations/pike-creek. Projected to oepn by autumn.

Just upstairs from the splashing kids at Goldfish, KidStrong will be a training program for both bodies and minds, said franchise owner Adrienne Meehan, who also runs a KidStrong location in Middletown and plans yet another in the North Wilmington area.

KidStrong will open by late summer or early fall, Meehan said, in the upstairs space at 4758A Limestone Road. The training program is designed for children 11 and younger.

The sales pitch for KidStrong is heady, promising to "help parents discover their child’s superpowers and build future-ready kids who are confident making friends, run the playground, and raise their handhigh in the classroom. In other words… kids who win at life."

The first thing Meehan, a former Division I field hockey player, tends to mention when she talks about her programs is "character."

The idea behind KidStrong, familiar from youth athletics going back generations, seems to be that through fitness games and physical play, you can help kids put together the building blocks to succeed.

"Obviously, we promote physical fitness. We keep them active. Really, the biggest component of our programming is our character building," Meehan said. "We're working on independence, confidence, public speaking, socialization, teamwork, leadership, self regulation, all through athletic play,"

Memberships start at $99 a month for one 45-minute class a week. The Pike Creek location is already pre-registering members.

Dash In

Dash In along Middletown Warwick Road in Middletown.

4266 Limestone Rd. (proposed)

The newest proposal at the Pike Creek Shopping Center is also the least assured.

Plans are still in the exploratory stage, but Pike Creek property owners Regency Center have received conditional approval to turn part of the southeastern edge of the Pike Creek Shopping Center parking lot into a Dash In gas station with a 3,500-square-foot convenience store and restaurant.

Dash In is a Maryland based chain that has recently positioned itself to compete with Wawa, Sheetz and Royal Farms for the premium gas station market — with plans to expand in Delaware. The company hopes to triple in size, representatives told Delaware Online.

A new generation of large-format Dash In locations offer "wholesome" food offerings like fresh-baked bread and "freshly cracked" eggs. As an answer to Wawa's hoagies, Dash In has expanded its previous offerings to double-stacked burgers, hot wings and loaded-up "Stackadilla" quesadillas.

The chain has opened a pair of next-generation stores in Delaware, one at Middletown's Northside shopping center and one across from the New Castle airport. A third has been proposed in Newark in the location of the Rodeway Inn along Route 896.

A Dash In convenience store and gas station was proposed has been proposed for at 4766 Limestone Rd. in Pike Street Shopping Center, according to county documents submitted in March 2024.

Early plans for the Dash In appear to accommodate a newer, large-format store.

With plans still in their early stages, some are already trying to head them off. A website called savepikecreek.com, put up anonymously in May, asks Pike Creek residents to complain to public officials about the proposed Dash In, calling a gas station at the large shopping center an "inappropriate development."

The Save Pike Creek website offers no information about who opposes the gas station, nor any means of contacting the website's owners. A message sent to an email address attached to the website's privacy agreement was returned as undeliverable.

The kitchen area of the Dash In in Middletown.

