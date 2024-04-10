Sweltering or soaked? Here’s Georgia’s summer forecast according to Farmers’ Almanac

Spring is here, but summer is coming. It’s time to get your grills, swimsuits and sunglasses ready, Georgia.

So, will it be a hot scorcher or will it be a soaking, humid mess?

The newest Farmers’ Almanac forecast is out and it’s all about summer 2024. Here’s what to expect:

Summer 2024 forecast in Georgia

The Farmers’ Almanac is predicting a hot summer ahead, specifically noting “steamy, thundery” weather in the southeast region (Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida).

Summer 2024 weather forecast in Georgia from Farmers’ Almanac. Farmers' Almanac

Farmers’ Almanac also predicts that Georgia “won’t escape from summer’s soaking showers and steamy days.”

For Father’s Day in June, the Almanac is predicting Georgia to have hot, dry conditions and on Fourth of July, there will be a “hazy sun” mixed with “muggy” weather.

Last summer, the Almanac predicted the hottest summer of the century and apparently, they were right. The summer of 2023 was Earth’s hottest since records began in 1880, according to scientists at NASA. So, the Almanac could very well be right for this summer’s predictions as well.

Are you excited for summertime in Georgia? Let me know your plans at cmadden@mcclatchy.com





