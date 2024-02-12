Sweets, treats and hearty eats: The latest new Coachella Valley restaurants

The recently opened second location of the family-owned Mexican restaurant Los Arcos in Rancho Mirage, seen Feb. 5.

It’s Cupid month, and here at Desert Sun headquarters, we’re feeling the love.

So much love, in fact, that we decided to get you, our local readers, another monthly roundup of what's new in the local dining scene.

It's true, your partner may very well disappoint you with ho-hum chocolates and a cringeworthy card yet again. But take solace that we were not only thinking of you, but showed it by getting you the lowdown on new spots for cannolis in Cathedral City, boba near Bermuda Dunes and tacos in multiple locales all over this fine valley.

Plus, we’ve even got the early scoop on what’s opening into the iconic former Banducci’s spot in south Palm Springs. See? Only someone who really loves you would do that.

Now, even we can’t help you make a reservation for the big day. But maybe the fine folks at one of the seven new places that made their debut across the Coachella Valley last month can. Happy eating, lovers!

New places to eat and drink

Espresso Self, 66169 Pierson Boulevard in Desert Hot Springs

Desert Hot Springs has been a little lacking lately on the independent coffee shop front, especially when compared to its cappuccino-saturated neighbor to the south. But the opening of this cleverly named and brightly painted spot on Pierson Boulevard could go along way toward changing that.

The menu includes typical café favorites ranging from lattes and americanos, along with frozen frappucinos and a selection of tea drinks. Add some kick to your coffee by ordering it with a shot of one of 11 flavored syrups.

Tacos Del Valle, 68467 E Palm Canyon Dr. in Cathedral City

Anyone who has spent much time in the Coachella Valley surely knows many of its best tacos can be found in the most unassuming of places. Tacos Del Valle is proof.

Its spot in an easy-to-miss shopping center off Highway 111 masks a small but colorful interior that is adorned with pinatas, papel picado and other vibrant elements.

The wall menu in the corner explains that ordering is as simple as 1, 2, 3: You begin by choosing whether you want a burrito, quesadilla, tacos or one of three other options, then you select a meat to go inside and a drink to wash it down. While the tacos seem all but destined to be the most popular option, the loaded fries and nachos also have us plenty intrigued.

Los Arcos Authentic Mexican Food, 72817 Dinah Shore Drive in Rancho Mirage

Los Arcos’ website proclaims it “the happiest place in the valley.” Fans of fresh guacamole made tableside and sizable towers of seafood may be hard pressed to disagree.

But those are just two of the calling cards at this family Mexican restaurant, which takes Los Arcos west from its original location in La Quinta. Of course, you’ll find staples like burritos and enchiladas here. But those looking for a more unique experience should check out the list of specialties that come from the small Mexican city of Cadereyta.

Among those options is a house mole dish and a dish containing beef smoked in a chili sauce. There’s also a lengthy list of seafood dishes and what the menu describes as a “cheesecake chimichanga” for dessert.

Saigon Deli Café, 73510 Highway 111 in Palm Desert

With a name like “Saigon Deli Café,” you’d probably expect this stand inside Clubhouse Liquor and Deli to serve banh mis (those increasingly popular Vietnamese meat sandwiches served on baguettes). And you’d be right.What you might not expect, however, is for the menu to also include Philly cheesesteaks, nachos and even Cajun fries. In a valley with no shortage places to kill two birds with one stone by grabbing both a quick meal and a six-pack, this one will surely get points for versatility.

Ms Boba, 79485 Highway 111 in La Quinta

The opening of this new boba shop (one of at least two planning to open in the Coachella Valley in 2024) suggests the boba bubble won’t be popping anytime soon.

This shop offers standard boba shop fare, including milk teas, in sleek digs with white walls adorned with art depicting anthropomorphic boba drinks.

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream, 42211 Jackson St. #100 in Indio

This Ohio-based chain started winning desert converts when it opened its first Coachella Valley location in Palm Desert. Now its hoping to win more with this second location near Interstate 10 on the east side of the valley, which opened late last year.

And to help, it's got something the Palm Desert shop doesn't: a drive-thru window that will allow customers to order a scoop of one of the chain's rotating flavors — 45 at a time — without leaving their car.

Other restaurant news

Clamatos we hardly knew ye-The Palm Springs Mexican dessert shop, which opened last summer, has ended a short run. The good news? Signage has already gone up for a new taco and beer place called El Tacolgado that will be replacing it at 231 East Tahquitz Canyon Way near downtown Palm Springs.

The Hyatt Indian Wells has announced a partnership with celebrity chef Angelo Sosa that will bring two new restaurants to the property: A new outspost of his Scottsdale southwestern restaurant Tia Carmen and a new concept called Carmocha that will “offer globally inspired small plates in a lounge setting.”

As if one new boba shop wasn't, the owners of Rancho Mirage's Dragon Lilli Boba Bar unveiled plans for a new Palm Springs location inside the former Crazy Mel's on Palm Canyon Drive.

Quentin Garcia, an Indio native, has been announced as the chef for the Thompson Palm Springs, the much anticipated and long-delayed hotel rising along Palm Canyon Drive on the north side of downtown Palm Springs. He is returning to the desert after serving as the executive chef at Rainbird, a fine dining restaurant in Merced.

A press release announcing his hire stated that Garcia “will build on the concept of Thompson Palm Springs’ new and exciting mainstay restaurant, lead all front and back of house kitchen staff, and curate new and innovative programming for the budding culinary scene of Palm Springs.”

Garcia recently visited the Culinary Academy class at his alma mater, La Quinta High School, to share his story with students.

