This $24 waist trimmer will make you 'sweat your butt off!'

As we fantasize about spring, it's natural to begin thinking about getting in swimsuit shape. And smart too. Right now, you have plenty of lead time to get where you want to be, and we've found just the thing to kick off those efforts: Amazon's No. 1 bestselling Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer. Never thought you were the waist trimmer type? Listen to what some of the 146,000+ five-star reviewers have to say and maybe your mind — and body — will be changed for good.

Sports Research Sports Research Sports Research Sweet Sweat Trimmer $24 $28 Save $4 Kick your next cardio, HIIT or kickboxing sesh up a notch with this sweat-inducing waist trimmer. The No. 1 bestseller offers great back support too! $24 at Amazon

The Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer is designed to enhance your workout by increasing your core temperature, making you sweat harder. The heat insulation ensures you will sweat — a lot — while the moisture wicking material pulls the sweat away. And it has the added benefit of providing back support during workouts. It's on sale now for as low as $24 at Amazon, depending on size and color choice.

This workout wrap helps bring you closer to the six pack of your dreams. (Photo: Amazon)

How do you use the Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer? Simply wrap it around your waist, then work out. It's nice and thick, made of warming Neoprene. And it's available in sizes S through XXL. Yours should fit loose enough to allow for a full range of motion. Wear it on its own, or pump up the perspiration even more by applying Sweet Sweat Gel (now on sale for $20) before you put it on. Thankfully, the trimmer is also machine washable.

You'll be amazed how much sweat drips off your body when you remove the band. (Photo: Amazon)

Not in a gym mood? Go ahead and use your waist trimmer while vacuuming or dusting the blinds. “Best waist trimmer ever,” exclaimed a fan. “I wear this to work out but I have two and sometimes wear the other on weekends around the house to clean, to run errands, or to bed.”

“Sweat your butt off!” cheered another happy shopper. "I tried I for the first time last night at the gym and wow. In a 30-min workout not only was my waist drenched in sweat, my whole body was! It's hard for me to break a sweat at the gym but this was amazing...It covered my entire stomach, which is a plus!”

“Absolutely LOVE it!” said a five-star reviewer. “I sweat SO much. Best thing I've ever bought!”

