This cult-fave waist trainer now comes in skin-tone colors — and they're on sale, from $26

No matter how consistent you are with the gym, you're still bound to have a few areas that you'd like to tone up — and if you're like most, those tend to be around your midsection. It's notoriously hard to sculpt those abs, so a little extra help is always welcome. You've probably heard plenty about the Sweet Sweat waist trimmer (or at least seen it around your gym — it does have thousands of 5-star reviews, after all) so when we caught wind that there was an updated version that's designed to be a little less conspicuous, we knew we had to share it. It's just like the original waist trainer, except it takes it up a notch to get you even more sweaty during your workout. Oh, and it's on sale, starting at $26 (from $33).

Sports Research Sports Research Sweet Sweat Toned Waist Trimmer $27 $30 Save $3 $27 at Amazon Made of neoprene, this comfy unisex waist trainer will make you sweat — a lot. Available in small to 2XL. Between sizes or not sure which one to get? It's happily adjustable.

The real upgrade are your color choices. Unlike the original, which came in black with a hot pink trim, this version is available in five colors designed to match your skin tone.

Sweet Sweat isn't just for workouts — you can wear it around the house, to the store or on your daily walk. Shares one new mom: "Love this. I started using it six weeks postpartum when the hospital band became too worn out and big. I wear it around the house for hours and hours and on walks. I plan to use it when I begin working out again. Super comfortable and after I wear it for hours I can tell a difference."

Cute and effective. (Photo: Amazon)

Another added: "I like the material and it’s super easy to clean. You can wear it while you’re doing small chores at home or out for a walk and it’ll make you SWEAT!!!! I love it!!!"

A third noted: "This is definitely helping me with my weight loss journey. I put it on while I take my 30 minute walk and when doing housework. You will be amazed how much water there is when taking it off."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

