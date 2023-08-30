Sweet, sticky, savory, spicy: Pair hoisin ribs with chili oil-topped grilled peaches

Television personality, chef and restaurateur Leah Cohen is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share some of her go-to summer barbecue recipes. She shows us how to make grilled baby back ribs with a homemade hoisin barbecue sauce and grilled peaches a la mode with a toasty crumble and chili oil.

Hoisin Barbecue Baby Back Ribs by Leah Cohen

This is a classic menu item at my restaurant, Pig and Khao. They are fall-off-the-bone tender but still have that satisfying, charred crisp. This is thanks to a low-and-slow cook and then a quick hit over high heat to finish. The sweet, sticky, savory barbecue sauce is literally finger-licking good!

Grilled Peaches with Ice Cream, Crumble and Chili Oil by Leah Cohen

I love blurring the lines between sweet and savory. That's why this grilled peach with creamy, cold vanilla ice cream and spicy chili oil hits the spot.

If you like those creative cookout recipes, you should also try these:

Filipino Chicken Skewers by Leah Cohen

Lemongrass Chicken Wings by Curtis Stone

This article was originally published on TODAY.com