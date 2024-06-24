SWEET & SAVORY SUCCESS - Catering And Event Business Thrives On Creating 'Wow Factor' For Diverse Clientele

When Ebony DeVonne Sullivan decided to brand her now-decade-old catering company, she picked a name as sweet as her Strawberry Lemonade Cake and equally certain to prompt a smile.

Suga Pie Honeybun.

Ebony DeVonne Sullivan founded her catering company 10 years ago. She once provided 1,500 desserts for Hands on Greenville Day.

“When people ask the name of the business, I tell them, and they smile every time,” says Sullivan, who is CEO and Executive Chef of the company.

“It clicked,” she says. “I needed a name that would stand the test of time. It was Southern, classic.”

And the cake? “I started out in a parking lot, selling cakes and dessert jars out of the trunk of my car,” she says.

Suga Pie Honeybun evolved into a full-service catering and event planning company, and Sullivan wants clients to smile about more than just her company’s name or her cake.

Lavish, custom catering presentations are her specialty.

“When people come into a room for a meeting or a party, I want their eyes to gravitate toward the catering display because we make it a focal point,” she says.

“They're always in awe. They always say, ‘Oh, it looks too pretty to eat,’ or ‘I don't even know where to start.’”

Sullivan – Greenville born and raised – describes her cooking style as Southern gourmet.

“I carved my niche with corporate catering. Come to us if you’re looking for a showpiece, if you're looking to make a statement, if you're looking to impress,” Sullivan says.

“I put my energy into curating unique events that are creative and memorable.”

Sullivan crafts private chef-made dinners, wedding receptions, parties, corporate events, barbecues, and even cooking classes for companies that want to promote team-building and a healthier workforce.

She says clients throughout the state and the region have already begun reserving dates for Thanksgiving and holiday celebrations.

Suga Pie Honeybun provides anything a client needs – from personalized planning to custom-baked desserts, and everything in between.

“That’s what I really enjoy doing … getting in there and helping people …. start to finish … and the ‘wow factor’ of seeing it all come together. Our company’s motto is ‘Here to Serve,’” Sullivan says.

“Caterers build strong, personal relationships with their clients and unforgettable experiences for their guests.”

In 2022, Suga Pie Honeybun was named the Minority Business of the Year by the Greenville Chamber of Commerce and CommunityWorks. The business is certified minority- and woman-owned.

BMW chose Suga Pie to prepare a party for employees who had been with the company for 30 years. “They wanted to do something really great, and we wanted to help them deliver,” Sullivan says.

The company’s largest project was creating 1,500 desserts that the United Way gave to volunteers and others who participated in Hands on Greenville Day.

A Christmas dinner for the South Carolina Army National Guard is an annual event that is close to Sullivan’s heart.

“It's always one of our last events of the year. As they come down the buffet line, they always say thank you when we serve them,” she says.

“Traditionally folks in the food-service business are looked at as the help. People don't understand what goes into making the food and putting on an event.”

Other clients have included Bank of America, Ernst & Young, Michelin North America, TD Bank, USC School of Medicine Greenville and the Greenville Tech Foundation.

Sullivan learned to cook as a child in her grandmother’s kitchen. But she says she’s known since she was a student at Southside High School, 20 years ago, that she did not want to work in a restaurant and did want to own a catering company.

So, she earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of South Carolina in Columbia and completed graduate studies in Hospitality Management at the University of North Texas.

Before running her business full time, she served as Director of Catering at the Dallas Museum of Art, Lander University, and ClubCorp.

“I went to school to learn the business side,” she says. “I’ve been cooking since I was a little girl.”

Because Sullivan founded a catering company rather than a restaurant, she says she can keep a flexible work schedule, scale up or scale down based on her events, and has the freedom to produce customized menus and services tailored to a diverse clientele.

“It’s rewarding to create innovative dishes. I don't like to be put in a box. I don't run my business that way, even with the designs we do. They’re never the same,” she says.

Still, Sullivan says she’d like to see individuals and corporations reach out to lesser-known caterers and event planners – with a proven record – rather than going to bigger-name brands again and again.

Revenue produced by the food service industry is projected to reach $1 trillion nationally this year, according to the National Restaurant Association. In South Carolina, the industry supports more than a quarter of a million jobs.

“What are we doing to help businesses thrive in South Carolina and the Upstate? If we had a wish for Greenville, it's just that people would be more open to giving more opportunities to more companies. Everybody deserves an opportunity. Try other people; be committed to diversity,” she says.

Ebony DeVonne Sullivan describes her food as Southern gourmet. Her displays are lavish and creative. No two are the same, she says.

“A company like mine survived the pandemic; a lot of companies and restaurants that have made a lot more money than me … their doors are closed. Suga Pie Honeybun has proven to be sustainable. Small businesses shape our economy. We may appear to be small, but we are mighty in power and strength. Little companies become big companies.”

As a first-generation college student, Sullivan says she has had to chart her own journey.

“I had to find my way. I never toured any colleges. Now, I make it a point to help others coming behind me, others in the industry,” she says.

“For me, being in business is helping to lay the foundation for the next generation. It’s not just for me; it’s for my nieces and nephews. I’m always going to be an advocate. I'm able to also use this platform to help other people and help give them better opportunities than I had.”

For more information about services provided by Suga Pie Honeybun, go to https://sugapiehoneybun.com

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Catering And Event Business Thrives On Creating 'Wow Factor' For Diverse Clientele