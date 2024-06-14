A 'sweet and hoppy' rabbit, Thunder the beagle and Poe the cat: Pets of the Week

Mama is a sweet and hoppy dance available for adoption at Greenhill Humane Society.

Greenhill Humane Society

Mama is a 1-year-old rabbit who is described as very sweet and hoppy. She has a calico-like coat with orange, black, and white fur.

She can be a little nervous around new people but is still gentle and friendly. Once she is comfortable, she will hop over for some pets and show off her sassy side.

Mama is microchipped, litterbox trained, and comes with a certificate for a free vet exam. She is also looking for an inside-only home.

Greenhill Humane Society is open seven days a week, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 88530 Green Hill Rd in Eugene. For more information call (541) 689.1503 or visit www.green-hill.org .

Oregon Coast Humane Society

Thunder is a playful and spirited Beagle up for adoption at Oregon Coast Humane Society.

Thunder is a 6-year-old beagle that weighs 39 pounds and has a playful heart and spirit.

He gets along with other dogs and is just the right size and temperament to be a wonderful addition to your family.

To meet Baby Thunder, stop by the shelter at 2840 Rhododendron Drive in Florence, or apply online at oregoncoasthumanesociety.org. Shelter hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

Cat Rescue and Adoption Network

Poe is an affectionate and playful cat at Cat Rescue and Adoption Network.

Poe is described as an affectionate, playful, and extra-large black male cat who loves to snuggle with his favorite humans. He is confident and curious and warms up quickly to new situations.

He was brought to the cat rescue when his owner was no longer able to care for him and now, he's ready for a new home.

Poe can get along with another cat through a slow, proper introduction but he would be fine as an only cat in a home where he gets lots of loving attention.

He's been neutered, vaccinated, microchipped, and is negative for FIV and FeLV.

To meet Poe, call 541-225-4955 option 1, or visit CatRescues.org for more info.

Haleigh Kochanski is a breaking news and public safety reporter for The Register-Guard. You may reach her at HKochanski@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Lane County pets of the week include a 'sweet and hoppy' rabbit