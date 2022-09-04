'Softest sheets ever!' This bestselling luxury sheet set is just $24 at Amazon, today only

It's Labor Day weekend — while that means barbecues and end-of-summer pool parties, it also means there are TONS of mattress sales to take advantage of. And if you're getting a new mattress, new sheets are a must! For that, we turn to Amazon where it's having a mega sale on the Sweet Home Collection, which includes its most popular bedding sets for just $24!

Sweet Home Collection Sweet Home Collection 1800 Thread Count Sheet Set $24 $29 Save $5 $24 at Amazon Made with soft brushed microfiber, this luxury bedding set comes with a flat sheet, a fitted sheet and two pillow cases. Choose from 39 different colors and patterns.

There are a lot of reasons to love these sheets — and with more than 23,000 five-star ratings, they all but guarantee a good night's sleep. Made with microfiber, these sheets promise a luxurious slumber. Amazon shoppers gush about how soft and cozy they are.

"Softest sheets ever!!!" wrote one happy sleeper. "These sheets are hands down thee best! So soft and soothing. Every time I get in the bed, I will rub my feet back and forth to feel the softness! I’m telling you! AMAZING!!"

"I love these! They are so comfortable!" a rave reviewer wrote. "They are super soft, are not too 'stuffy' yet are perfect to use both in winter and the summer. I enjoy these more than some of my expensive Egyptian cotton sheets!"

Sweet dreams, at a discount. (Photo: Amazon)

The set comes with one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and one pillowcase. They're also available in any size, from twin to California king. And you can get them in a huge range of colors — from basic beige to a Tuscany print. But what shoppers really love about these sheets is that they come with straps to hold the fitted sheet in place.

"I had no idea these would come with straps so that they don’t fall off!" shared a shocked shopper. "I have a 65 pound dog in an 85 pound dog that loves to rough house on the bed and always tear the sheets off. I bought these sheets because of the good reviews and I will continue to buy more simply for that reason!"

"These are amazing and so soft," reported a five-star fan. "They feel like $100.00 set. I love the 'suspenders' on each corner. I must confess I bought for the spring looking cool mint! But feel in love with the comfort!"

Ready to add to cart? This deal is only good for today!

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

