'Sweet and delicious': There's a few more days to pick strawberries along the lakeshore

HOLLAND — Strawberry farmers in the Holland area are all singing the same tune this year — this batch is sweet and delicious, and the end of the season is coming soon.

That’s according to three local farmers, all of whom said the warm spring and recent heat are spelling an early end to an early season.

“It started early and was a shorter season than previous years, but the berries were sweet and delicious," said Lindsey Visser, of Crisp Country Acres.

Dale Delange, of Delange’s Redberry Farm in Hudsonville, said the farm started picking over Memorial Day and u-pick started a week after that. He anticipates there'll be strawberries until the end of the week.

“We've been cooling the fields two or three times each afternoon with the overhead irrigation,” Delange said. “There are still so many wonderful berries to pick at our u-pick fields. It's amazing. I've never seen it like this before.”

Visser Farms, too, has at least a week left of plentiful strawberries. Like other local farms, their crop came early, and they aren’t the only crop ahead of schedule.

“Pretty much all of our crops are about two weeks early,” Shelby Visser said.

Michigan’s strawberry industry is big business for farmers across the state. The state produces over 43,000 tons of fresh strawberries and 3,000 tons of processed strawberries, generating millions of dollars.

The plentiful season has been a welcome sight for local farmers, many of whom had the opposite problem last year.

“We are thankful for every day we had them this season,” Lindsey Visser said.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: There's a few more days to pick strawberries along the lakeshore