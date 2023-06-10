39,000+ Amazon shoppers swear by Swedish Dishcloths — get them for $2 a pop with our exclusive code

When you toss a paper towel, it can feel like you're just throwing money away. Well, you are — to the tune of hundreds of dollars. Reusable cloths are a thriftier and more eco-friendly way to clean up. Case in point: these Swedish Dishcloths. A single cloth can be reused up to 100 times — what's even better is that you can get them for $17 (down from $25) at Amazon with the code 10SWEDCODE, exclusive to Yahoo readers. But you'd better hurry — offer is only good through Sunday!

Let's crunch some numbers here. According to Statista, Bounty is the most popular paper towel brand in the U.S., and it costs $25 for eight double-size rolls on Amazon. And the average American household uses five to seven rolls per month, which averages out to 72 rolls per year. That comes out to about $225 spent on paper towels per year.

Meanwhile, each one of these Swedish Dishcloths is designed to last as long as 15 rolls of paper towels, so by my rough calculations, if you replaced your paper towels with these, you would only go through five cloths a year— spending $17 total with five cloths to spare. That's a savings of ... $218! Even if these numbers are a tad off, that's still something!

These washable cloths make a great replacement for icky sponges too. They're fast-drying, odor-resistant and long-lasting. Apparently, the Amazon universe is all abuzz about these things. Swedish Dishcloths are a topseller in two categories, with more than 39,00 five-star reviews! That's a lot of love for a dishcloth. And they're available in nine colors.

Made of cotton and cellulose, these washable cloths can be cleaned again and again in the dishwasher or laundry. When they finally wear out, you can rest easy knowing they'll biodegrade. Impressive for a dollar a cloth!

If your experience with things Swedish has been limited to meatballs and fish, it's time you broadened your horizons...and saved some trees. (Photo: Amazon)

Many shoppers, like this five-star reviewer, say they're "great for all kinds of cleaning." They continued: "They are even more versatile than I expected. When damp, they're perfect for wiping up all kinds of spills, and leave surfaces almost completely dry."

"You need these," promised an emphatic fan. "AMAZING...They are a workhorse for what they do. Into chemical-free/product-free cleaning? I’m telling you, cleaning is what I do. Wet one of these and hit a mirror with just water...Throw them in the dishwasher or washer (I don’t put them in the dryer). And they last. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve bought these as gifts. I have them stashed everywhere. Bathrooms, laundry room, kitchen, car!"

And throngs of reviewers confirm they are incredibly effective on dishes. They are called Swedish Dishcloths after all.

One happy shopper reports: "You can really scrub with them, but they never feel yucky like a sponge does.... I've used the same two for a month now, and they still look great; when they go downhill, I can compost them."

Another added: "They are VERY absorbent, yet easy to wring out completely (and I mean completely!) after use...And as advertised, they don't stink!"

