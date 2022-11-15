Feeling chilly? HSN is having an Early Black Friday sweater sale — save up to 70%
Say it with me: It's sweater weather! Are you relishing this opportunity to refresh your stash of cozy winter wear? So is HSN. They're kicking off the season with a massive site-wide sale on all kinds of sweaters — cardigans, 'coatigans', ponchos, turtlenecks and more. All styles, all patterns, and — because HSN is known for its inclusivity — a whole range of sizes are in stock and heavily discounted.
Ready to set up your cold-weather wardrobe and save some serious cash? Make space in your armoire for these 10 top-rated tops.
Best Cardigan Sweater
If you're looking to add a go-to cardigan to your sweater rotation, this Colleen Lopez Snuggle Knit Cozy Cardigan is the pick. At just $17, it's been drastically reduced by almost 70%!
Colleen Lopez Snuggle Knit Cozy Cardigan
Best 'Coatigan' Sweater
Customers are in love with this knee-length cardigan duster, which can be worn as a light coat (a.k.a a 'coatigan') and comes in several fun patterns — oversized hearts and oversized stars — that go with anything. Save $20 on the G by Giuliana Jacquard Sweater Knit Duster Cardigan.
G by Giuliana Jacquard Sweater Knit Duster Cardigan
Best Cowl Neck Sweater
Fans are smitten with this pull-over sweater that "covers my problem areas" and comes with one cool feature: the cowl neck is a removable infinity scarf. The IMAN Comfy Chic Sweater and Circle Scarf is an impressive 65% off.
IMAN Comfy Chic Sweater and Circle Scarf
Best Pullover Sweater
Everyone needs an everyday, over-the-head crewneck swear that goes great with jeans and slacks but also covers enough to give you the freedom to wear leggings. That would be the Antthony Bateau Neck Bishop-Sleeve Sweater, which is $20 off.
Antthony Bateau Neck Bishop-Sleeve Sweater
Best Turtleneck Sweater
If pumpkin spice latte was a sweater, it would be the DG2 by Diane Gilman Colorblocked Marled Knit Turtleneck Sweater in ivory/pumpkin pie. This one saves you $25.
DG2 by Diane Gilman Colorblocked Marled Knit Turtleneck Sweater
Best Mock Turtleneck Sweater
Turtlenecks aren't for everyone, but sometimes you do want a little extra coverage when temperatures really plummet. That's where the mock turtleneck comes in, and the G by Giuliana Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater is the perfect pick at $12 off.
G by Giuliana Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater
Best Poncho Sweater
The Raj Dakota Ruana Poncho has all the boho appeal of a poncho, but because it's ruana-style, it opens in the front so you can wrap yourself up in it. Enjoy more than 40% off.
Raj Dakota Ruana Poncho
Best Sweater Set
Want the whole shebang? Cover yourself in head-to-toe sweater comfort with the G by Giuliana 2-piece Crop Wide-Leg Lounge Set and save $15.
G by Giuliana 2-piece Crop Wide-Leg Lounge Set
Best Printed Sweater
Love to have a closet full of patterns, or feel you could use more prints in your wardrobe. Then you need the Antthony Mixed Herringbone Sweater Coat with Scarf Neck. Now's the time to get it — it's $17 off!
Antthony Mixed Herringbone Sweater Coat with Scarf Neck
Best Asymmetrical Style
Give your look a bit of edge with the G by Giuliana Black Label Crossover Sweater, which has a funky asymmetrical hem. It's also almost $15 off.