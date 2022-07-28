This $24 waist trimmer will make you sweat a lot — 'Best thing I've ever bought'
Sure, you hit the gym. You hop on the elliptical and lift those weights. But why aren’t you seeing the results you want? Maybe it’s time to step it up a notch. We found a device that just may help: the Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer, and it's only $24 to $27 depending on the size.
Never thought you were the waist trimmer type? Read on and maybe your mind—and body—will be changed forever.
The waist trimmer is designed to enhance your workout by increasing your core temperature to make you sweat harder. Simply wrap the Neoprene gizmo around your waist when working out—it should feel loose enough to allow a full range of motion. Nice and thick, it offers great heat insulation, meaning it makes you sweat—a lot. And it has the added benefit of providing back support during workouts.
Sports Research Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer
Available in five sizes (from S to 2XL), the workout buddy comes with a free sample of Sweet Sweat gel for pumping up the sweat even more—just apply it to your stomach before placing the waist trimmer on top.
Not in a gym mood? Use it while vacuuming or dusting those blinds! “I wear it while I'm working out or doing some cleaning around the house,” says a fan. “Helps you slim down and tone a bit faster than just working out and dieting alone.”
“One of my difficult areas to manage is my stomach,” says another happy sweaty customer. “Gives me great satisfaction watching the sweat roll off my band, back, and stomach. I highly recommend it to everyone trying to get rid of stubborn bloating and water weight!”
“Absolutely LOVE it!” says a five-star reviewer. “I sweat SO much. Best thing I've ever bought!”
Sweet Sweat Waist Trimmer
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
