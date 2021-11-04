Is this a glitch? These dazzling $136 Swarovski earrings are just $18 right now
We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.
After missing out on all those holiday parties last year, it's time bring the bling — in a big way. We found just the thing: earrings so gorgeous, they're impossible to ignore. Also impossible to ignore? The price? Somehow they're just $18 at Walmart, down from $136. Seriously!
Want to score free shipping? Make sure you’re signed up for Walmart+. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 15-day trial here, but a quick three-question survey will add on an additional two more weeks for a solid 30 days of use. (And by the way, those without Walmart+ still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)
Dangling earrings are a style staple, and they look beautiful dressed up or down. The Cate & Chloe earrings — now 87 percent off! — take that look to the next level, with 18K white gold plating and blinding, tastefully sized Swarovski crystals. They even come with a gift box, making them the perfect stocking stuffer for a loved one — or an early holiday gift for yourself.
Reviewers are in love with these gorgeous sparklers. One said they are “prettier than the photo,” and another even shared that the images don’t accurately portray how spellbinding this jewelry is!
“These earrings are absolutely gorgeous and stunning, the picture doesn't do them justice,” one shopper shared. “They are excellent quality and you can tell just by looking at them. They are comfortable to wear and look great casually with a pair of jeans and a tank top but they could also be worn with a dress.”
Another reviewer says they’re so comfy, you don’t even have to take them off before bed:
The customer wrote, “I love them and they are comfortable — I can sleep in them. I have received lots of compliments.”
Another raved about how easy these were to put on and wear throughout the day. No droopy, uncomfortably tight earrings here.
“Really lovely earrings,” the reviewer shared. “Look like they came from a high-end jewelry store. Swarovski crystals always deliver sparkling brilliance. I love the hinged back closures on these. No fumbling with back pieces, just slip the post through and close the hinged part over it. I am very sensitive to nickel and these didn't bother my ears at all. Very dainty and lightweight.”
Grab a pair of these gems for just $18 and save $118. Yes, the price is actually slashed by 87 percent, so the Cate & Chloe McKenzie 18k White Gold Dangling Earrings might be your smartest purchase of 2021!
