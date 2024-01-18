Swarovski and Converse Bedazzle the Iconic Chuck 70

Converse and Swarovski are putting a bling in your step thanks to their new collaboration, which sees the duo reviving the Chuck 70 silhouette in a glitzy new way. Developing a new iteration of the classic shoe, the partnership marks the debut of the Chuck 70 De Luxe Squared, blending a street-style staple with a little bit of luxury.

Crafted with a bold, squared-off toecap, the new shoe features a traditional canvas upper, All Star logo patch and vulcanized, pin-stripe rubber sole. The biggest difference, however, is the fact that the shoe comes complete with over 1,300 Swarovski crystals across its upper, arriving in a variation of sizes for a playful texture.

The new silhouette forms part of the wider De Luxe line, which also includes the Chuck 70 De Luxe Heel and Wedge. Each shoe features the classic Chuck 70 detailing, alongside intricate stitching and a reshaped octangular Chuck patch.

For Swarovski, the collab with Converse marks a further shift into the fashion and footwear space, following on from team-ups with the likes of ADER Error, Bimba Y Lola and SKIMS.

Take a closer look at the forthcoming silhouette above, slated for release on February 1.

