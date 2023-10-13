Suzuki’s New 4-Wheel Motorbike Concept Can Actually Walk Up Stairs

Suzuki’s latest concept is unlike any motorcycle or scooter we’ve seen.

The Japanese company unveiled the Modular Quad Based Architecture (MOQBA) prototype at this year’s Japan Mobility Show, according to Jalopnik. The vehicle is equipped with four legs that end in wheels thanks to which it can climb stairs.

More from Robb Report

It may only be in the concept stage at this point, but Suzuki believes the MOQBA will revolutionize mobility by making transportation more accessible. It is specifically designed to aid “those who face barriers in transportation such as steps, even in a region with developed public transportation,” according to a press release issued before the convention. It does this by giving them the ability to climb up and over nearly any obstacle in their path.

Suzuki MOQBA

Modular Quad Based Architecture

実現性は低いけどちょっと乗ってみたい感がすごいhttps://t.co/AT6I5egYbo pic.twitter.com/T9iRtoTBHo — rocketengine (@rocketengine) October 3, 2023

The vehicle features a saddle and handlebars just like any other Suzuki motorcycle, but that’s it. The vehicle’s chassis is connected to a pair of modular rails which are each equipped with two articulated legs connected to wheels. This unorthodox setup allows the MOQBA to either roll right over flat surfaces or seamlessly scale more challenging and uneven terrain with its legs when necessary.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Initially, the MOQBA will have three riding modes: Chair, Standing and Stretcher, according to the company. Not only will this give riders more freedom when it comes to everyday mobility, but it will also allow the vehicle to venture into areas that a traditional car, motorcycle or ATV would be unable to reach. That would make the four-wheeler a more realistic alternative to the Tiger X-1 ultimate mobility vehicle that Hyundai showed off a couple of years back.

It is unclear whether Suzuki plans to actually build the MOQBA. Fortunately, more and more brands are putting concepts into production these days. The company did bring some other vehicle that appear further along in their development to the Japan Mobility Show, including two single-seat cargo scooters and a motorized walker aimed at helping senior citizens remain active in their day-to-day lives.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.