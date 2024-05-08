Sustainability with Sarah: Where to recycle batteries, plastic bags and makeup

Welcome to Sustainability with Sarah! I’m the climate change and environmental reporter for The Greenville News, covering issues and solutions across the Upstate. In this weekly column, I will answer your questions about what’s happening in the natural world around us, from waste to water and everything in between. We’ll look at what works, what doesn’t and what you want to see.

While working on this column, I have continually seen readers express that they sincerely want to recycle correctly, but it can be hard to learn all the steps. A product might have the “chasing arrows” symbol, but that doesn’t mean it can go with your cardboard and plastic bottles in a curbside bin.

This week, we are discussing what to do with batteries, plastic bags, and makeup containers. We’ll also discuss how to keep them out of a landfill even if your local recycling program can’t take them.

Do you have a question you’d like answered? Feel free to fill out our Google form here or email me at sswetlik@gannett.com.

Question: Where can you recycle other materials such as batteries, plastic film, makeup containers, etc.?

Answer: Most county curbside programs don’t accept these items, but specific retail programs do. Our Upstate recycling guide provides a list of what county programs accept for items like makeup containers or plastic bags.

So, you’ve just reached the bottom of your foundation container. It’s time for a new one, but you don’t want to throw the old one away. While you're at it, you’ve got a handful of plastic bags from the grocery store you’d like to get rid of. You’ve heard you can’t put them in your curbside recycling or drop them off at your local recycling site, but you’re unsure where they can go besides the landfill.

As is often the case with recycling, It depends.

Generally, county and municipal recycling can accept items like cardboard, paper and metal. Some counties can take glass and have a slightly more expansive list of items, but very few can accept plastic bags.

A tied plastic bag sits in a recycling container next to a sign that reads "No plastic bags" in Greenville County.

Why can’t recycling companies just take everything and reuse it?

In short, recycling costs money. Previously, counties in South Carolina made money from recycling, but now it costs them.

Plastic bags can get stuck in the processing material, ruining equipment or injuring workers. Similarly, some companies don’t accept bagged recycling because when workers opened it previously, sharp items would injure them – if a bag comes through today, it goes to the landfill. Glass can shatter and damage the equipment or the other recyclable items around it, and food that isn’t properly cleaned can mold and invite pests. Even a used battery can start a fire if it’s improperly handled.

South Carolina’s Department of Health and Environmental Control has a list of items to avoid placing in your local recycling called the “Dirty Dozen,” which includes items like:

Plastic bags and bagged recyclables

Food and liquids

Scrap metal

Batteries and chemicals

Now that we’ve covered some of the reasons it’s important to pay attention to what your local program accepts let’s discuss what you should do if you want to keep some of these items out of the landfill.

Volunteers recycle cardboard during the Anderson Celebrates The Dream, MLK Dream Day of Service with the United Way of Anderson, Saturday, January 13, 2024.

What to do with used batteries

First, not all batteries are the same.

Specific recycling programs will accept lead-acid batteries at drop-off locations, such as those in cars. County programs in South Carolina may also have hazardous collection days for particular items.

Once you’ve identified what your local program accepts, you can look at the type of batteries you have and begin sorting them by type.

If you want to recycle single-use batteries, recycling company Call2Recyle has more than 16,000 drop-off sites nationwide. On its website, you can enter your location and the type of battery you’re looking to recycle to see available drop-off sites near you. Call2Recyle also accepts some rechargeable batteries.

Batteries Plus recycles rechargeable batteries, lightbulbs, and electronics. Like Call2Recycle, you can enter your location on their website to find the closest store. They also have an online list of items they accept.

DHEC recommends taping the battery's terminals to prevent charges and placing it in a cardboard or plastic container. Do not place it in a bag with other items.

More information about how to recycle batteries is available on the DHEC website.

Clear tape covers the positive terminals of two lithium AA batteries on Feb. 12, 2021. The tape helps reduce the risk of fire when batteries are stored at home — but recyclers caution against obscuring any identifying marks that typically help the sorting process.

What to do with plastic bags and film

According to a spokesperson from DHEC, plastic bags or films like plastic wrap are generally not accepted in any recycling program or drop-off location.

If you still want to find a new life for your plastic, several retailers in South Carolina have partnered with a company called Trex, which accepts plastic bags and similar items. You can find these recycling bins outside retail stores near the main entrance. In South Carolina, Trex works with stores like Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Lowes Foods, Ingalls, and Sprouts Farmers Market, among others.

If you’re dropping off plastic at a Trex location, ensure it’s clean and free of food residue.

You can recycle:

Pallet and stretch film

Grocery bags

Bread and produce bags

Case wrapping, such as what you’d find on a case of water bottles

Air pillows and bubble wrap

Shipping envelopes

Ziploc bags

Newspaper bags

A complete list of acceptable items and participating locations are available on the Trex website.

A plastic bag tangled in tree branches is reflected in the water in Richland Creek. The creek filled with debris following a Jan. 9 storm that caused its banks to flood.

What to do with cosmetics containers

Reusing your cosmetics containers depends on what you’re trying to recycle.

Items like empty aerosol cans, metal containers and some plastic bottles may be accepted through your local program. If not, there are several companies that offer drop-off and shipping options for used beauty and cosmetics products.

TerraCycle is a company that offers several different recycling options for items that aren’t typically accepted in curbside programs. In some cases, you can join a program for specific brands or items and receive a prepaid shipping label. The programs are free to participate in.

But the transportation sector contributes to 29% of U.S. emissions, so if you want to avoid shipping, TerraCycle also works with Nordstrom to offer drop-off sites for beauty products and packaging. The only Nordstrom Rack drop-off location in the Upstate is in Greenville.

Another company called Pact has a wider range of drop-off sites in the Upstate. You can find Pact bins at stores like Ulta and Sephora. Any beauty products must be cleaned out before you drop them off. You can find more information about what products are accepted and what condition they need to be in on Pact’s website.

Latia Curtis applies eye makeup to Nanite Rogers.

Your options don’t stop here

DHEC recommends Ridwell as another alternative program to recycle difficult items. They provide bags that they pick up from your front door every two weeks if you’re in their service area. Ridwell accepts plastic film, batteries and lightbulbs, along with clothes and textiles.

Each pickup cycle, you can choose one extra pickup category, like bottle caps, flat lids or bread tags.

If you’re trying to recycle one item, use Earth911’s recycling search program. You’ll identify the item you’re trying to recycle and your zip code for a list of recycling centers nearby.

This is not an exhaustive list; every location and program can differ. It’s essential to check with your local recycling provider or call a store beforehand to ensure they’re participating. For more information about recycling in your county, visit the DHEC website. For an overview of recycling in the Upstate, visit our recycling guide.

Sarah Swetlik covers climate change and environmental issues in South Carolina's Upstate for The Greenville News.

