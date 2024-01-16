How to survive a snow day in Delaware with your children

It's two of the most dreaded words for parents – snow day.

Children are home from school, snow is preventing people from driving around the area and, even if you could go out, there isn't much open.

Many Delaware schools are closed Tuesday after the area was hit with its first major snowfall since 2022. The snow day also comes on the heels of a three-day weekend and roughly two weeks since winter break ended.

For parents wondering what to do with their kids – and possibly a few of their friends – here are a few suggestions to get you through the day.

Snowball fights

While upwards of 3 inches isn't enough to build an igloo or a snow fort, it's more than enough for a solid snowball fight. Plus, the snow should be wet and good for packing and making a perfect snowball to tag someone. One note of caution, be careful. A misplaced snowball to a person's head can cause some serious damage.

Do you want to build a snowman?

Luca and Brody Fazio and their pup Rocco built a snowman in Lewes.

No, we're not telling you to turn "Frozen" on for your children. There should be enough snow to get a decent to good-sized snowman. Don't forget the charcoal eyes, carrot nose and a cool hat.

Just go out and play on a snow day

Colton Penny does his best snow angel on Sweetbriar Road in Lewes.

Make snow angels, pretend you're Admiral Robert Peary traveling to the Arctic, track animals with paw prints in the snow, paint the snow or find a small incline to go sledding – just not the dunes, that's illegal. You're only limited by your imagination.

What board game should we play?

Children can only go outside for so long before wind chills and the impact of wet snow make things too cold. Once inside, they need something to do before you hear those words, "I'm bored!" Go into the closet and pull out the board games. Avoid Monopoly or Trivial Pursuit like COVID, it will cause fights and run on forever. Chances are a good game of Sorry! or Rummikub or Q-bitz will work nicely.

Turn your home into a pillow fort

Again, there isn't enough snow for a snow fort, but you should have enough pillows and sheets in your house to construct a fort. A few snacks, some coloring sheets and crayons and you're all set for hours of fun.

Disney+, popcorn and hot chocolate

Elsa waves her magic on Frozen Ever After at World of Frozen.

Once the kids have played outside, fought over the board games and turned your living room into a child's version of Fort Dix, it's time to calm things down. Make some hot chocolate and popcorn and start streaming movies, like "Frozen" or a cartoon series.

Just remember, the children should be back in school tomorrow. It's just one day and the memories you have, good or bad, will last a lifetime

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: How to survive a snow day with your children