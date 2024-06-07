Survey underway on downtown Coldwater Main Street improvements

COLDWATER — What improvements would it take for you to spend more time in downtown Coldwater?

Coldwater Main Street launched a survey asking for input on the US-12 corridor to help choose projects that will improve downtown public spaces over time.

This comes after Main Street Michigan and Main Street USA used Coldwater to test an electronic survey that tracked the public's use of downtown for a year.

Coldwater Main Streets wants the public to complete an online survey on downtown U.S. 12 improvements.

Anonymous information from devices and IP addresses found downtown use was enormous.

"More than 185,000 people make over 1.3 million trips to downtown Coldwater each year," Main Street Director Audrey Tappenden said.

This is in a city with a population of 13,296 and Branch County with only 44,531.

Main Street wants information from more than visitors. Tappenden added, "Downtown Coldwater is more than a tourist attraction or a shopping center. Over 217 people call it their home. Over a third of the city's residents reside within a 10-minute walk of downtown."

Dean Walrack, chair of the Coldwater Main Street Design Committee, said, "We want to know how we can make spending time downtown safer, more livable, and more enjoyable for ourselves, our neighbors, and our visitors."

The survey runs through June 24 and is available online at www.downtowncoldwater.com/getinvolved.

For those who want a more hands-on experience, join an interactive walking tour of the downtown corridor on Wednesday, June 12, at 5:30 p.m., starting outside Tibbits Opera House.

A 2021 study by Intersect Studio and Hurley Stewart Engineers developed a $4 million plan for the first downtown corridor update since 1988 when the city spent $600,000 to make improvements along the only major east-west street in Coldwater.

In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic the city council did not move forward on corridor development.

Main Street director Audrey Tappenden

The new Main Street survey will examine what smaller projects impact livability downtown and what could draw more visitors.

Tappenden, who is Downtown Development Authority executive director as well as executive director of the Branch County Economic Growth Alliance, suggested this survey could promote projects to improved signage for points of interest and parking plazas, updated outdoor seating arrangements, a public art program, colorfully painted crosswalks, bike lanes, updated downtown landscaping, audible crosswalk signals, infrastructure upgrades, or other projects that align with community priorities.

Tappenden said that, with its limited budget or other sources, the DDA might complete some projects.

The hope is that those among the huge numbers who come downtown will make their voices heard.

