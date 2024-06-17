Survey: Best place to watch the summer solstice sunrise. Did Brevard make the list?

While Floridians have been feeling the heat of summer for some time now, the official first day of the season is Thursday.

During the summer solstice, the sun is at its highest point in the sky and the Earth's tilt toward the star is at its maximum, according to the National Weather Service.

The summer solstice has the most daylight of the entire year. The true solstice will arrive in the Northern Hemisphere at exactly 4:51 p.m. EDT.

A recent survey by Mixbook revealed the best places in the country to watch the sunrise to usher in summer solstice.

Did Brevard make the list of best places in the country to watch the summer solstice sunrise?

Canaveral National Seashore ranks as one of the top places in the country to watch the summer solstice sunrise, which is June 20.

Yes, it did.

Canaveral National Seashore ranked No. 63.

“Located near Titusville, this protected area offers pristine beaches and beautiful sunrise views over the Atlantic, often accompanied by sightings of wildlife,” the survey stated.

Canaveral National Seashore is known as the longest stretch of undeveloped Atlantic Coastline in Florida. It’s at the northern end of Brevard County and includes Playalinda Beach.

Did other spots in Florida make the list?

Two other places in Florida made the list of best places to watch the summer solstice sunrise. They both ranked in the top 10.

Key West came in at No. 5.

“The southernmost point in the continental U.S., Key West offers stunning sunrise views over the Atlantic Ocean,” according to the survey. “The White Street Pier is a particularly popular spot to catch the first light of the day.

Everglades National Park ranked right behind at No. 6.

“Known for its stunning natural beauty, the Everglades offers unique sunrise views at the Pa-hay-okee Overlook,” the Mixbook survey stated. “This spot provides expansive vistas of the vast sawgrass marshes, creating a distinctive sunrise experience.”

These are the top 10 places in the country to watch the summer solstice sunrise

1 Lake Tahoe, Nevada

2 Arches National Park, Utah

3 Grand Canyon National Park, Arizona

4 Stone Mountain Park, Georgia

5 Key West, Florida

6 Everglades National Park, Florida

7 Adirondack Mountains, New York

8 Sedona, Arizona

9 Maroon Bells, Colorado

10 Cannon Beach, Oregon

