Surrounded by art: Bryce Nañez finds a 'community of supportive counterparts' with Lapis Room's 'Camouflage'

Apr. 3—Growing up in Las Cruces, Bryce Nañez was certain he would never live in two places — Austin, Texas, and Albuquerque.

Turns out, the Albuquerque-based artist has lived in both places — each making a difference in his life.

"I've enjoyed both places and it's where I ended up," he says. "When I was growing up, my brother was sick and we came to Albuquerque to go to the doctor. I didn't associate it with a good time. But that's all changed now that I'm living here."

Nañez makes his way in the local art scene with his pop culture influenced pieces of work. He's one of a dozen artists participating in "Camouflage: A Perennial Mood Show" at Lapis Room in Old Town.

Nañez has always been surrounded by art.

Though, it wasn't until after he finished college, he began painting again from within pop realism.

One of his most notable pieces is a 36x48 inch acrylic on canvas portrait titled "Pacman," which was commissioned by the world champion Filipino boxer, Manny Pacquiao, in 2016.

Beyond his artistic pursuits, Nañez is committed to making a positive impact in the community and donates services and artwork, annually, in support of local organizations and the people they serve.

"In my artistic exploration of pop realism, I select and integrate iconic symbols and references, infusing my creations with a contemporary vibrancy," he says. "The use of details and techniques borrowed from realism ensures that the subjects retain a tangible, recognizable quality, while the infusion of pop culture elements adds a dynamic and current dimension to the artwork. This synthesis allows me to capture not only the essence of subjects or scenes, but also the pulse of the ever-shifting cultural landscape."

In the "Camouflage" group show, he has two pieces — "Boot Camp" and "Urban Warfare."

Nañez was approached by Lapis Room owners to be in the show, which takes a look at camouflage and how it is used.

"I didn't have anything that fit that theme," he says. "I created a couple pieces for the show. 'Boot Camp' has an Air Jordan high top concept color wave and it has camo incorporated through it."

Meanwhile, "Urban Warfare" has a hanging parachute and a pair of shoes hanging from a wire.

"I'm excited to show alongside the artists in this show," he says. "It's a moment for us to get together to network and create a collaborative group. It's a community of supportive counterparts."

Nañez usually finds time to paint at night through the early morning.

He says there's a lot that goes into his job, as he's a web developer and salesperson.

"It's at night when I feel the most comfortable," he says of his process. "I try to share the process through social media to give a glimpse of my life."

Nañez finds time to spend with his son, who also takes a liking to painting.

"He's joined me in the studio to create some of his own pieces," he says. "It's incredible to have him spend time with me in the studio and see what I do. Those are the moments I cherish."

Nañez will also be the guest artist and give a demonstration at "Sip Quetzal" from 7-9 p.m. April 19, at Lapis Room in Old Town. Tickets are available at lapisroom.com.