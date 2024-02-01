Surprising Under-$50 Things You Can Find at Nordstrom's Sale Section, Including SKIMS, Free People & Disney



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.



Who’s in need of a mid-week pick-me-up? If you ask us, some retail therapy is just the thing we need to get us going through the rest of the week. Fortunately, you don’t need to wait until the weekend to find some seriously good deals to shop now. In fact, Nordstrom’s under-$50 sale section (which is totally bookmark-worthy!) has a ton of really great discounted products and some deals have even shocked us.

Whether you’re looking for a pair of chic new boots or new undies to refresh your underwear drawer, Nordstrom’s sale section has got you covered. Right now, there are so many under-$50 products from brands like Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS, Steve Madden, Nike, Oprah-approved NYDJ, Barefoot Dreams, Topshop, Naturalizer, Vince Camuto, On, Free People, New Balance, Zella, and Good American. If you’re a Disney fan, you can save a couple bucks on super cute tumblers from their collab with Corkcicle.



There are 11,000 products on sale for under $50 right now at Nordstrom, which can take forever and a day to go through. Since we’re all about helping you score the best deals, we did the work for you. With that said, here are a few must-haves from the Nordstrom under-$50 sale section. Check those out below.

Nordstrom Under-$50 Sale Section Has SKIMS, Disney Up to 76% Off

Good American Good Legs High Waist Jagged Fray Hem Skinny Jeans

$44 $149 70% off

Khloe Kardashian’s Good American is known for making some of the most comfortable and flattering jeans out there. So, whenever you get a chance to snag a pair on sale, we highly recommend taking advantage. Right now, their Good Legs High Waist Skinny Jeans are on sale for 70% off. Sizes are limited, but it’s definitely worth adding to your shopping bag if your size is available.

SKIMS Fits Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit

$30 $58 48% off

Per reviewers, the Fit Everybody Square Neck Bodysuit from Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is truly obsession-worthy. One shopper who claimed this was their first SKIMS purchase said, “Everything is sucked in, snatched and lifted — no bra needed.” Others raved over the bodysuit being “super” flattering and extremely comfortable. Currently, there are several discounted colors in Nordstrom’s under-$50 sale section, and prices start at just $30.

SKIMS Fits Everybody Assorted 5-Pack Thongs

With all the different shades of red and pink included in this SKIMS thong set, you can totally prep your underwear drawer for Valentine’s Day. These are breathable and quick-drying. Per shoppers, they’re so comfortable, “you forget you’re wearing them!”

SKIMS Fits Everybody Assorted 5-Pack Boyshorts

$46 $64 28% off

If boyshorts are more your style, you’re in luck. This five-park of SKIMS Fits Everybody Boyshorts are also on sale and in the same color palette as the above. They’re that perfect blend of comfy and sexy.

Topshop Drop Shoulder Sweater

$32 $65 51% off

Pair this with a skirt or tucked into your favorite pair of jeans and you’re got one super chic outfit. This cute and cozy drop shoulder sweater by Topshop comes in three colors (stone, navy, and pink), and it’s on sale for up to 51% off.

Wacoal Basic Beauty Spacer Underwire T-Shirt Bra

$39 $65 40% off

Wacoal’s Basic Underwire T-Shirt Bra is getting rave reviews from shoppers for being ultra-comfortable, supportive, and great for wearing under t-shirts. Right now, there are a couple of colors on sale for up to 40% off.

Steve Madden Leopold Chelsea Boot

$40 $100 60% off

You can’t go wrong with a pair of Chelsea boots. They’re totally timeless, versatile, and just have a way of elevating any outfit. Right now, you can score this casual-cool pair of Steve Madden Chelsea boots for up to 60% off. There are several options to choose from including dark brown suede, a lighter oatmeal suede, and a classic black leather.

Free People Cutting Edge Cotton Cable Sweater

$50 $148 66% off

If you love a good cozy sweater but you’re not into the oversized look, this Free People option may be just the thing you need. According to one shopper, the fabric is so soft and feels “luxurious.” There are several colors to choose from and discounts go up to 66% off.

Maison Margiela Winter Stroll

$49 $70 30% off

The holidays may be long gone, but it’s technically still winter. Maison Margiela’s seasonal Winter Stroll candle was made to smell like a “peaceful walk through a frost-covered forest.” It’s described as a woody and aromatic scent that features notes of fir oil, cade essence, and patchouli.

Corkcicle x Toy Story 16-Ounce Insulated Tumbler

$37 $38 3% off

Corkcicle’s collab with Disney has the cutest tumblers themed to some of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars’ most popular characters. For instance, Toy Story fans are sure to love this triple-insulated Woody tumbler, which will keep your drinks icy cold all day long. And yes, there is a tumbler for his best friend Buzz!

Staub Ceramic 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set

$50 $90 44% off

Now here’s a deal you don’t want to miss. Staub’s baking dishes are known for being high-quality, and shoppers say they really make a difference. Plus, one even said they were just like Le Creuset but “at a better price point.” Right now, you can score this two-piece set for just $50, which is over 40% off the retail price.

