Surprise! The two-minute facial shoppers swear by is still 30% off at Nordstrom's post-Cyber Monday sale

Kate Somerville is famous for its exfoliators. The brand's ExfoliKate cleanser is a bestseller, and the Intensive Exfoliating Treatment is just as beloved — and now it's discounted at Nordstrom's post-Cyber Monday sale. What makes the treatment such a hit? It's designed to mimic getting a facial at one of Somerville's clinics in Los Angeles or New York. The "facial in a tube" takes just two minutes to work its magic. It sloughs away dead skin and tackles dullness, revealing gorgeous radiance underneath. Fine lines? See ya!

Why is this a good extended Cyber Monday deal?

Right now you can score the two-ounce tube of the treatment for just $55 (was $78). That's 30% off! You can also score a travel-sized 0.5-ounce version for a low price of $17 (was $24). Keep one at home and one in your makeup bag for when you're on the go.

Why do I need this?

The product is super easy to work into your routine. Once or twice a week — depending on how often your skin can handle it — apply a thin, even layer to a makeup-free wet face. Massage it in using circular motions for 30 seconds, then leave it alone for up to two minutes. When your time is up, just rinse and pat dry. It might be intense, but it works — at least, according to hundreds of Kate Somerville shoppers. Don't worry about any flushing — that's the treatment working hard so you don't have to.

Save big on this top-rated exfoliant at Nordstrom's extended Cyber Monday sale. (Nordstrom)

What reviewers say

One reviewer got her family hooked: "ExfoliKate is the best ever! I had small bumps mixed with dry skin all over my checks. This stuff took care of it almost immediately. I now have my mom and sister using it too. Don’t hesitate to buy it!"

Others swears it turned back the clock, dermatologically speaking. "Such an amazing product. The first time I ever used this I swear it made me look 10 years younger! I use this once a week and I love it," said a five-star reviewer. Added another fan: "I’m 62 and have been using ExfoliKate for about five years as part of my skin regimen. I use it once or twice a week and it makes my skin glow. I’ve tried samples of similar products but nothing comes close! Love it."

Even avid spa-goers say the treatment isn't just as good as the more expensive lotions and potions — it's better. "This is my second bottle of ExfoliKate. I absolutely love the smell, so spa-like, and luxurious to use. I see an immediate difference in my skin after using. When I want a glow, I will exfoliate with this and my skin looks fresh and renewed," said a shopper.

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

