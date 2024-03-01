Surprise Mom with These Unique Mother's Day Gifts



Your mom deserves the best, on Mother's Day and every day. That's why it's so important to get her a gift that's a bit more inspired than your average robe or “World's Best Mom” mug. If you're feeling stumped, we're here to help with our picks for the most unique Mother's Day gifts on the market in 2024. From personalized keepsakes to sentimental jewelry and beyond, these best gifts for Mom are guaranteed to warm her heart.

You'll also find unique home decor items, like a wooden wall hanging that serves as a birthday calendar for everyone in the family or a sweet candle holder figurine depicting a mother and daughter in a warm embrace. If you're looking for first Mother's Day gifts for new moms, check out the baby keepsake library that's perfect for storing items like hospital name bracelets, lost teeth, and more. Or, if you want to learn more about Mom's life, consider an heirloom quality book filled with prompts to spark memories of friendships, anecdotes, and wisdom gained. No matter which gift you choose, you can be sure it will be one of a kind—just like your mom!

Memory Keepsake Dish Set

This gift transforms cherished family photos into three beautiful stoneware trinket dishes with sparkly gold rims. Your mom will smile every time she sees them.

Shop Now Memory Keepsake Dish Set uncommongoods.com $180.00 Uncommon Goods

A Dozen Reasons I Love You

There are so many reasons why you love your mom, but you can start with 12 this Mother's Day! Choose from over 50 different options and your mom will receive a container filled with a dozen heart-shaped wooden messages in a custom box.

Shop Now A Dozen Reasons I Love You uncommongoods.com $40.00 Uncommon Goods

Solar Watering Can Garden Decoration

This whimsical lawn decoration is perfect for moms with green thumbs. It's solar-powered and automatically turns on in the dark and off during the day.

Shop Now Solar Watering Can Garden Decoration amazon.com $39.99 Amazon

Magnetic Lash Set

Help her amp up the glam with this set of false eyelashes. They're reusable up to 35 times and feature a magnetic design that makes application a breeze.

Shop Now Magnetic Lash Set lashaholiclashes.com $9.99 Lashaholic Lashes

Wooden Family Birthday Calendar Board

Your favorite matriarch will love this decorative wall hanging that serves as a birthday calendar for everyone in the family and then some. It comes with 100 tags so she can include all the important people in her circle!

Shop Now Wooden Family Birthday Calendar Board amazon.com $22.89 Amazon

Mother and Daughter Candle Holder Statue

There's nothing warmer than a mother's embrace. Honor your unbreakable bond with Mom by gifting her this sweet candle holder figurine that comes complete with an LED candle.

Shop Now Mother and Daughter Candle Holder Statue amazon.com $29.70 Amazon

Nameplate Necklace

Her favorite title might be Mom, but you can honor her given name with a beautiful nameplate necklace in yellow gold, white gold, rose gold. She'll want to wear it every day!

Shop Now Nameplate Necklace $135.00 Monya

Friendship Lamp Classic Design

If you don't live near your mom, you can still stay close and connected with a little help from a pair of long-distance friendship lamps. Every time you touch your lamp, your mom's will emit a warm glow to let her know you're thinking of her.

Shop Now Friendship Lamp Classic Design amazon.com $89.25 Amazon

Build Your Own Bouquet Birth Month Flowers Necklace

Create a one-of-a-kind bouquet for your mom with this unique, customizable necklace. Each blooming flower is designed to represent one person's birth month, so add one for everyone in your family!

Shop Now Build Your Own Bouquet Birth Month Flowers Necklace amazon.com $19.99 Amazon

The Pioneer Woman Figural Wax Melts

Any dessert-loving mom will enjoy these wax melts that smell just like freshly baked maple shortbread cookies. Featuring notes of sugar cane, maple, vanilla bean, and shortbread, this collection is truly a treat for the senses!

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Figural Wax Melts walmart.com $4.67

Wooden Bear Family Puzzle

You and your loved ones fit together perfectly—and you can celebrate that fact with a custom wooden puzzle designed to look like a family of bears nestled into each other. Make it even more personal by having your family's names engraved into the pieces.

Shop Now Wooden Bear Family Puzzle etsy.com $21.50 PalettePerfectCo

Repurposed Cotton Sari Robe

This stunning robe is made from a patchwork of repurposed saris pieced together by an artisan cooperative in a village in India. Each piece is one of a kind, just like Mom!

Shop Now Repurposed Cotton Sari Robe uncommongoods.com $50.00 Uncommon Goods

Digital Picture Frame

Easily share all of your favorite pictures with Mom when you gift her this top-rated digital frame. The touch screen makes it super easy to use, even for those who aren't tech savvy.

Shop Now Digital Picture Frame amazon.com $69.99

Ballpoint Pens Set

Whether she's writing a journal entry or a grocery list, she'll love using these pretty pens adorned with crystals, glitter, and other glamorous details. The slim design and convenient clip make them easy to take anywhere, too.

Shop Now Ballpoint Pens Set amazon.com $9.99 Amazon

My Life Story - So Far

This beautiful linen book offers a special way for your mom to record her life story. It's filled with inspiring prompts to spark memories of friendships, anecdotes, and wisdom gained, plus a sheet of 36 photo corners for mounting keepsake photos.

Shop Now My Life Story - So Far uncommongoods.com $30.00 Uncommon Goods

Bedside Lamp with Wireless Charger

This little lamp does it all! It doubles as a charging station, phone holder, Bluetooth speaker, and more. Best of all, it's easy to use with a touch interface on the base.

Shop Now Bedside Lamp with Wireless Charger amazon.com $59.97 Amazon

The Pioneer Woman Tall Embroidered Western Boot

This gorgeous brown and turquoise cowboy boot from The Pioneer Woman will have your mom two-stepping in style. It's hard to believe this versatile boot is on sale for less than $15!

Shop Now The Pioneer Woman Tall Embroidered Western Boot walmart.com $13.85

Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Case

Her favorite jewelry will stay safe and organized in this travel case made of plush velvet. Choose from multiple color options and have it personalized with her initial in luxe golden thread.

Shop Now Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Case amazon.com $16.99 Amazon

50 Positive Messages in a Bottle

Give your mom an instant mood boost with this bottle of 50 capsules filled with inspiring quotes and positive affirmations. She'll be feeling the love every time she pops one open!

Shop Now 50 Positive Messages in a Bottle amazon.com $9.99 Amazon

Wall Hanging Plant Propagation Station

This pretty wall hanging planer will help your mom transform any wall or nook in her home into a mini oasis. It's so simple to set up, whether she's a green thumb or a beginner!

Shop Now Wall Hanging Plant Propagation Station amazon.com $14.99 Amazon

TheraICE Headache Relief Cap

Migraines don't stand a chance against this cooling cap. It's sure to become her new go-to solution for relieving tension, stress, and headaches.

Shop Now TheraICE Headache Relief Cap amazon.com $29.95 Amazon

Mindfulness Coloring Book For Adults

Coloring books aren't just for kids! This collection of mandala art for adults will help your mom relax and forget the worries of everyday life.

Shop Now Mindfulness Coloring Book For Adults amazon.com $7.95

Owl Spectacle Holder

Now this is a wise choice if we've ever seen one! Your mom will never lose her glasses again when you gift her this adorable owl spectacle holder.

Shop Now Owl Spectacle Holder amazon.com $9.95 Amazon

27-Piece Forever Flowers Heart Shape Box

Isn't this box of roses simply stunning? The best part is that they are preserved so they'll last for up to three years. There are plenty of different quantities and colors to choose from so you can pick a bouquet that's just right for her.

Shop Now 27-Piece Forever Flowers Heart Shape Box amazon.com $79.95 Amazon

Baby Keepsake Library

This would make such a sweet gift for any new moms in your life. It's perfect for storing cherished keepsakes like hospital name bracelets, lost teeth, favorite binkies, and more.

Shop Now Baby Keepsake Library uncommongoods.com $85.00 Uncommon Goods

