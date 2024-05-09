Surgeon turned beer maker to launch new central Ohio brewery

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A central Ohio gastrointestinal surgeon with a passion for beer is maximizing his retirement to embark on a new journey: transforming a vacant site into a sprawling new brewery that aims to serve as a community hub.

Bill Schirmer, a surgery specialist and Johns Hopkins School of Medicine graduate, kicked off construction earlier this year on “Bridge’s End Brewing” at 9320 Dublin Road in Shawnee Hills, with a targeted fall opening. Announced in December 2021, the new brewery is a labor of love for Schirmer who is an avid home brewer who finds the process to be a major stress-reliever, giving him “the creative outlet he needed to explore the tension between art and science.”

“The COVID pandemic, and the accompanying mandatory six-week hiatus from performing elective surgery, forced Bill to think about his retirement,” Bridge’s End site states. “After a long and satisfying surgical career, four kids, eight grandkids and forty-plus years of marriage, Bridge’s End was born.”

Shirmer is taking on this new venture with his wife, Karen, bringing the brewery to life at the intersection of Dublin Road and West Old Powell Road, next to Hellas Carryout. The property, which was used as a park space for community events, will soon be home to the more than 5,000-square-foot brewery with room for 200 inside and another 200 across about 3,600 square feet of outdoor space.

Schirmer kicked off construction earlier this year on Bridge’s End at 9320 Dublin Road in Shawnee Hills. (Courtesy Photo/Bridge’s End Brewing)

Once completed, the brewery will feature a series of beers on tap and a full-service restaurant cooking up a menu of shareable items and small plates. The space will also be available for city events, as Schirmer is aiming to cultivate a community space for beer lovers and foodies alike that “feels like you’re stepping into our home.”

“For over 30 years, our family has been brewing and sharing our creations with close friends and family to celebrate special occasions or to just kick back and enjoy after a hard day’s work,” Bridge’s End states. “We hope you’ll come to Bridge’s End to do the same.”

Bridge’s End is one of several new breweries opening in central Ohio, like Shawnee Station Taproom, a Toledo brewery boasted as one of Ohio’s oldest craft breweries home to the state’s “most renowned beermakers.” The new location is now welcoming guests at 6058 Glick Road in Powell after hosting a grand opening on April 4.

Rockmill Brewery, that was on the market for more than $6 million and then for sale in a foreclosure auction, was acquired earlier this year by a husband and wife who held their wedding at the brewery. Austin and Taylor Caulk cast the winning bid on March 25 of $2,400,600 to purchase the brewery at 5705 Lithopolis Road NW in Lancaster.

