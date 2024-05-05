Surfside beach hosts annual BBQ showdown, hundreds attend

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW)– It was barbecue time down in Surfside Beach, with the town hosting its popular spring festival for the 15th time.

Saturday centered around the featured cuisine, and News13’s own Scotty Powell helped judge entries from a field of five teams.

Things kicked off Friday night with an “Anything But BBQ” feast — and hundreds attended.

There was also live music, dancing, a kid’s zone, arts and crafts vendors and fair food.

“It’s a great day, a beautiful day to be down by the ocean,” said event coordinator Eileen Banisch.

The festival was originally slated for early March but was rained out.

