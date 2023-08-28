Surface Laptop Studio 2: News and Expected Price, Release Date, Specs; and More Rumors

Rumors suggest the Laptop Studio will drop the entry-level configuration and only be a higher-end product

The original Surface Laptop Studio came out in 2021, and the follow-up may arrive soon. Here's everything we've gathered about the updated version.

When Will the Surface Laptop Studio 2 Be Released?

Microsoft has a Surface event planned for September 21, and the Laptop Studio 2 will likely get its official reveal there. In that case, the release date will probably be a couple of weeks after that. We're basing that on the original Surface Laptop Studio announcement on September 22, 2021, which went on sale on October 5, 2021.







Lifewire's Release Date Estimate

We expect to see the Surface Laptop Studio 2 come out the first week of October.







Surface Laptop Studio 2 Price Rumors

We have no official word on the Surface Laptop Studio 2 price, but it won't be inexpensive as the Surface isn't a low-end model. The original started at $1,600, and a report from Windows Central suggests the new one will be pricier because Microsoft is cutting out a more entry-level option (with a lower-powered Intel chip), which will drive the cost up a bit. This prediction puts the starting price of the Laptop Studio 2 closer to $1,900.

Pre-Order Information

We'll have pre-order information once Microsoft officially announces the Surface Laptop Studio 2. Check back here for details.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 Features

The Laptop Studio is Microsoft's most powerful and versatile Surface device. Like the Surface Laptop, it includes a full keyboard that the tablet portion is attached to, and you can either put the screen flat (on top of the keyboard) for a tablet mode or pull it slightly forward past the keys for an upright, landscape option.

Windows Central's sources say the new one will have the same setup and options, but the Studio 2 may gain extra ports (beyond the original Surface's two USB-Cs) and an updated, haptic touchpad.

Surface Laptop Studio 2 Specs and Hardware

Geekbench may have leaked the Laptop Studio 2's specs earlier this year, but they're subject to change, assuming they're accurate. Here's what their numbers say:

13th-gen Intel Core i7 chip

64GB of DDR5 SDRAM

14 cores, 20 threads

NVIDIA RTX 4060 Laptop GPU

Other reports say there will also be options with less RAM (configurations may include 16GB and 32GB) and a less powerful graphics chip. Like the original, you'll be able to choose from several configurations for the Studio 2.

We haven't seen any rumors about significant changes to the display other than a brighter screen. The display will keep the original's 14.4-inch size and likely its 2400 x 1600 resolution.

