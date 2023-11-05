Suranne Jones: When my gut health is sorted, my engine starts running better

I’m Northern, so my diet used to be based around gravy. The staples at home were chips and gravy, spag bol or a roast dinner. I was in Coronation Street when I was 20, and at that time, I was pretty much eating what I wanted, going to work and then going to the pub.

Slowly, you learn. I was doing photo shoots, reading health magazines, I wanted to look a certain way. I started to go swimming as everyone else at Corrie was, I joined a gym, then began having facials – all the things I hadn’t done when I was younger. Then you start eating at nice restaurants, and when you move out, you figure out your own meals and what you need. You start to enjoy salads.

The catering on shoots is mainly aimed at big men that carry all the camera stuff around

Quite often, I’ll start off one size and by the end of filming, all my clothes are tight. At home, I have a good routine. We have a small gym, which we built in our garden in a little shed. I get up, take the dogs for a walk and walk my son to school, which is a 40-minute round trip.

Then I go down to the gym and do some weights because at my age, weights are important. We’ll have eggs for breakfast – an omelette – and some kind of salad or soup for lunch and maybe a homemade curry in the evening or salmon and pasta – I don’t eat meat. When I’m working all that is harder to do. I’ll usually be away for four months, working 14- hour days, including 10 hours on set. By the end, you’re absolutely knackered.

My roles are demanding, I’m the mother of a seven-year-old and I’m not getting any younger

I have to remember my lines and be fit for my roles. The second series of Vigil – the BBC police procedural drama – is out soon. The first series took place in the submarine, the second series was filmed in Morocco, during the summer and it was really hot. I was so tired! People were going out in the evening, but I needed to get to bed.

When I was young, a woman in her 40s was “old”

Now I look back at that and see they had so much to give. I don’t want to slow down. I love that I’m 45 and playing these strong roles. My character in Vigil, Amy Silva, is very strong-willed. I wish I had more of her in me – that capacity to be the maverick and do really daring things. I went to a Madonna concert and I thought, “Wow she’s 65!” I want a bit more of that in my life. She rocks out. I’m going to be a bit more Madonna, a bit more Amy Silva.

From the age of 10, I remember my gran giving me something called fibre-gel

It was this grainy product that you mixed with water that got really thick if you didn’t drink it quickly. I won’t go into too much detail but that would help if you hadn’t been to the toilet. When my gut health is sorted, my engine starts running better. I feel clearer, more focused.

We’ve always known we don’t feel well if we eat badly – now there’s a language for it and doctors are talking about gut health and microbiome. Now we’re being told to drink kefir or kombucha, all really helpful stuff, but there are times when you’re working away, or you’re tired and you just haven’t done it. Three months ago, I started taking Symprove in the morning, a water-based formula of live bacteria.

It feels like a really clean shot that hits your gut so much better. I quickly noticed I wasn’t so sluggish in the afternoon as there were more trips to a certain place so that was great! I don’t need to loosen my trousers at the end of the evening. My husband has started using it now too.

I will be forever grateful to Davina, Naomi Potter and the many other women who started the conversation that made menopause and the perimenopause OK to talk about

For me, it’s just the issues that your average woman has probably got – the brain fog, the bloating, the aching, the feeling slow and sluggish, the night sweats. I’m 45 and these symptoms started in the last couple of years.

I’ve had my aura cleared by a practitioner who told me there were balls of fluff around my head

Your aura is the atmosphere that surrounds your physical body and reflects your inner emotions. I was told to reach over and throw the fluff away. There’s absolutely nothing there but I believe it if someone tells me!

I’ve been into alternative therapy for 20 years – hopi ear candles, acupuncture and reflexology. I’m a creative, I’m open to anything. I’ve got some brilliant friends, who work in the health and wellness industry, that I’ve met along the way. One thing Instagram is really good for is following people who make you feel good and help you build your own routine.

If you boil it all down and take away the big dramas and the filming in swishy places, I’m a working mum who does her best

I can always do better. This morning, I was out with the dogs, then on calls and my son wanted to know what we were going to do today as it’s half-term. I’ve just taken him for a pub lunch and had pie and chips – back to pie and chips – then a bar of marzipan! Not much kimchi going on – but it was really nice!

