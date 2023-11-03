Black Friday starts now at Sur La Table, with deals on Le Creuset and All Clad, up to 60% off

Black Friday might be three weeks away, but the deals are already rolling in. One of the hottest early Black Friday events right now is this Sur La Table cookware sale, where you can get high-end brands like Le Creuset and All-Clad for up to 60% off. These well-crafted, durable brands come highly recommended by pros (Ina Garten is a fan), thanks to their sturdy construction and timeless good looks. They can truly last a lifetime, but they can also cost a pretty penny. That's why we’re so excited that Sur La Table is having this sale. It's a chance to grab forever pieces at a limited-time discount. Here are a few of our favorite items:

Sur La Table All-Clad D5 Brushed Stainless Steel Skillet With Lid $120 $280 Save $160 Everyone needs a top-notch 12-inch pan, and few are better than this All-Clad beauty. With five-layer construction and a patented stainless-steel core that heats evenly, it's perfect for both gas and induction cooking. The ergonomic handle and tight-fitting lid are a pleasure. You can feel like a pro while frying eggs and bacon or searing a steak. This price drop is wild: It's nearly 60% off! The perfect gift for a young person just beginning to get serious about cooking (and, of course, you need one for yourself). $120 at Sur La Table

"I would recommend this skillet and lid if you are a serious cook and like to put a good sear on what you fry," raved a five-star reviewer. "This skillet makes your seared scallops look like they came out of a restaurant kitchen."

Sur La Table All-Clad D3 Stainless Steel Saucepan With Lid $120 $180 Save $60 All-Clad’s stainless steel saucepans are great for making soups and, yes, sauces. This 3-quart pot has a thick aluminum core for efficient heat distribution, and the stainless steel finish is not only durable but also attractive. The saucepans are available in various sizes, from one to four quarts, and all have sturdy solid-cast handles and lids that fit tightly to hold in moisture while cooking. That said, this is currently the only model on sale — get it for $60 off! $120 at Sur La Table

"This small pot is perfect for everything from cooking oatmeal to more complex sauces and soups," wrote a satisfied shopper. "I use it every day and find that it manages temperatures well, with no burning — even at higher temps."

Sur La Table All-Clad Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack $100 $200 Save $100 A high-quality roasting pan is a must for Thanksgiving turkey, but also for chicken, beef or duck the rest of the year. This one by All-Clad is up to any task, thanks to its durable construction, warp-resistant bonded base and straight sides that help prevent splatter. It comes with a nonstick V-shaped rack that lets you collect juices at the bottom of the pan while keeping the skin crisp. The current price is fantastic — it’s 50% off just in time for the holidays. $100 at Sur La Table

"I LOVE this new pan!" exclaimed a happy home cook. "It was perfect for the standing rib roast that I cooked for Christmas dinner, and not only did the roast turn out beautifully, the pan was super easy to clean afterwards. I would highly recommend it; it is a great size (not too large or heavy), extremely well-built, quality materials and craftsmanship and it was perfect for my roasting needs."

Sur La Table Le Creuset Signature Oval 8-Quart Dutch Oven $300 $440 Save $140 Dutch ovens are the perfect vessel for large family meals, whether roasting a chicken, deep-frying or simmering a ragu for hours (can't you just smell it from here?). Le Creuset makes some of the best Dutch ovens out there, and they're beautiful, to boot. This oval stunner is cast iron and enamel, polished and finished by hand; the colorful exterior is designed to resist chipping. It retains heat brilliantly. This 8-quart model can cook a mountain of food, and you'll save $140 with this deal. $300 at Sur La Table

"Beautiful, heavy and well-made," gushed a Le Creuset convert. "[It has a] large cooking surface for soups, stews, breads and baking. [The] entire family loves meals from this pot. A treat for the kitchen and easy to use for any cook."

Sur La Table Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set of 2 $55 $75 Save $20 Though Le Creuset is most famous for its enameled cast iron cookware, it also makes stoneware that’s ideal for baking and casseroles. These square dishes have a lovely finish that's resistant to chips and cracks; and since the surface is nonporous, it won’t absorb odors or flavors. The handles make them easy to take out of the oven, and they’re so pretty, they can go straight to the table, filled with lasagna, roasted veggies or desserts. This set of two bakers is available in eight colors, from neutrals like white and beige to bolds like red and this pretty blue. Snag this duo while it's just $55 — you can split them up as gifts, or give the set. $55 at Sur La Table

"I bring these out for the holidays," wrote a festive fan. "Great pieces if you're going for a certain look at the dinner table. I've never had any issues with these dishes baking my foods unevenly, either."

