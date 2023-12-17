Supreme Teases Upcoming Collaboration With London-based Label Corteiz

Supreme and London-based streetwear label Corteiz teased a new collaboration this weekend, marking what is set to be the duo's first-ever team-up. While no official announcement has been shared, a bright red billboard with both brand's logos was spotted in West London, suggesting that a joint venture is soon to come.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HYPEBEAST UK (@hypebeastuk)

For Corteiz, the collaboration with Supreme follows its recent Air Max 95 collection with Nike, which resulted in a sell-out release and high demand for restocks. Since then, the rising UK label has teased another joint venture with the footwear brand, suggesting that a new Air Trainer Huarache is in the works, due to be released as part of Nike's Fall 2024 offering.

Stay tuned for more details on the Corteiz x Supreme collaboration coming soon.

While you're here, take a look at our favorite fashion moments of the year.