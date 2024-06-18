To support Pride, here are some Georgia nonprofits that fight for LGBTQ issues every month

June is Pride Month because it remembers the 1969 Stonewall Riots in New York, a moment that galvanized the LGBTQ rights movement. Since then, it’s been one of the most popular times to host protests, vigils, and parties celebrating the LGBTQ community and remembering what it has gone through over the years.

Georgia has already seen some of these multi-color festivities and more are scheduled over the next couple of weeks. But the Peach State is home to multiple nonprofit organizations that fight for this community every month of the year. Here are some of them that are always looking for extra help:

Georgia Safe Schools Coalition

Founded in 2009, Georgia Safe Schools Coalition looks to eliminate LGBTQ oppression in Georgia schools. They educate and advocate on issues impacting students and their families. One of its programs is Gender Justice Leadership offering opportunities to young artists. They also offer two different $1,000 scholarships. To donate and find out more, go to gasafeschools.org.

Camp Queer

Want to help others get outside more? Camp Queer is dedicated to providing access to the great outdoors for the LGBTQ community through day hikes, overnight camping trips, week-long camping retreats, and other adventures. To donate and to find out more, go to campqueer.org

Georgia LGBTQ History Project

In 2011, archivists and members of the LGBTQ community founded the LGBTQ Archives Project which was renamed in 2020 as the Georgia LGBTQ History Project. It's committed to raising awareness among LGBTQ Georgians of the value of preserving their protest signs, diaries, photos, and other artifacts. The project is maintained by multiple organizations such as Georgia Tech and Emory University's library programs. To donate and find out more, go to galgbtqhistoryproject.org.

Roxy the golden retriever sports her rainbow bandana at First City Network’s Rally for Equality in Johnson Square. Roxy and her human, Russell Kern, attended the Savannah rally, which coincided with other national Pride Month events and marches around the nation.

First City Network, First City Pride Center

The most seasoned organization on this list, First City Network has been working to build a safer Savannah community since 1985. It started as a newsletter produced from members' living rooms and kept growing until they eventually opened First City Pride Center which boasts a collections of service providers. Both organizations also organize various events and workshops. To donate and find out more, go to firstcitynetwork.org or firstcitypridecenter.org.

SOJOURN

Also known as the Southern Jewish Resource Network for Gender and Sexual Diversity, SOJOURN is committed to growing and expanding educational programming, outreach, and advocacy through the south in Jewish and general communities. To donate and find out more, go to sojourngsd.org.

Augusta University medical student Madeleine Schlafly volunteers her time and services to the Equality Clinic in Augusta, GA, on May 26, 2021. The clinic provides free primary care and other services to LGBTQ patients with little or no insurance.

Equality Clinic of Augusta

Founded in 2014, the Equality Clinic consists of an interdisciplinary team of volunteers providing free services to underinsured and uninsured LGBTQ individuals in the Augusta area. Some of these services include primary care, gender transitioning support, and rapid HIV screening. To donate and find out more, go to equalityclinicaugusta.com. Kroger customers can also support the clinic by enrolling in Kroger Community Rewards and selecting the clinic.

Lost-n-Found Youth

When a group of Atlanta activists tried to place some young LGBTQ individuals into local shelters and aid programs, they were turned away. Not deterred from ending homelessness in the community, they established Lost-n-Found Youth. It provides a range of resources like emergency and transitional housing, emergency clothing and food, and crisis support. To donate and find out more, go to lnfy.org.

Navigating Omitted Minds Overtime

Also known as NOMO, Navigating Omitted Minds Overtime is a Black and transgender-led nonprofit focused on education, community development, health care access, and human rights. In addition to a scholarship, NOMO offers transitional housing assistance, training, and peer support groups. While it's based in middle Georgia, there are chapters in Atlanta and its neighboring cities. To donate and find out more, go to nomoorganization.org.

Bridging Faith Gaps

Trauma by organized religion is a constant and long-lasting problem in the LGBTQ community. Bridging Faith Gaps was started with that in mind, helping those in north Georgia. They host monthly meetings that are educational and community driven whether you believe in a higher power or not. They also have a mobile pantry providing clothing as well as hygiene, health, and body care items. To donate and learn more, go to bridgingfaithgaps.com.

Carrollton Rainbow

Founded in 2021 as a Facebook group, Carrollton Rainbow now looks to help much of west Georgia with ally-oriented workshops, communal bonding opportunities, and similar safe-space events. They also serve as an educational platform on LGBTQ terms and issues, mental health, and how to access relevant resources. To donate and learn more, go to carrolltonrainbow.com.

These are just some of Georgia's LGBTQ-support organizations. If we missed one that does great work in your community, contact Miguel Legoas by emailing mlegoas@augustachronicle.com.

This article originally appeared on Augusta Chronicle: Georgia programs, organizations supporting LGBTQ community