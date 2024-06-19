Supersonic: The Best Outdoor Speakers for Your Backyard and Beyond



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through these links."



The sounds of nature are a wonderful thing. But sometimes you just want to hang out in your backyard and jam out to your favorite tunes, or listen to your team struggle to stay above .500 (as a Detroit Tigers fan, a perpetual issue of mine). For times like this, you're going to want outdoor speakers so you're not stuck straining to hear your phone speaker over the racket of the great outdoors.



But as simple as it may seem, getting started with an outdoor sound system can be tricky. Thankfully for you, we've pored over dozens of speakers, gotten our hands on a few of them, and broken down everything you need to know to get the best outdoor speaker possible. Save yourself some time and check out our recommendations.

More Outdoor Gear: Best Outdoor TVs | Best Electric Bikes | Best Car Camping Gear

Things to Consider

Permanent Outdoor Speakers vs. Portable Outdoor Speakers

There are two main types of outdoor speakers: purpose-built outdoor speakers that are designed to be left outside, usually powered via wire or integrated solar panel, and portable speakers that are designed to be carried around and typically powered by an internal battery. Each has its benefits, but let's take a look at the differences.

Outdoor Speakers:

Installation: Usually fixed, sometimes requiring professional installation.

Power Source: Continuous power from wiring or solar panels, ensuring you don't have to worry about charging or plugging in.

Durability: Built to withstand the elements with robust materials and weatherproof designs.

Audio Quality: Generally superior sound quality due to larger drivers and more stable power supply.

Placement: Fixed in one location, ideal for patios and backyards.

Portable Speakers:

Portability: Battery-powered, easy to move and place anywhere.

Connectivity: Typically Bluetooth or Wi-Fi for wireless audio streaming.

Ease of Use: Simple setup, just charge and play; no cords or cables to deal with.

Versatility: Great for on-the-go, camping, picnics, or temporary setups.

Durability: Designed to be weather-resistant, but generally less rugged than dedicated outdoor speakers in terms of weather-sealing.

The Best Outdoor Speakers

Gannon Burgett

Charge 5

The JBL Charge 5 offers impressive sound quality with powerful bass and clear highs thanks to its dedicated tweeter and dual bass radiators on either side of the speaker. It's IP67 rated, ensuring it's waterproof and dustproof, and its 20-hour battery life promises long-lasting playtime.

We've had our hands on a Charge 5 for the past few weeks, and it's difficult to overstate how impressive the sound quality is. The PartyBoost feature allows you to pair it with other compatible JBL speakers, and its rounded design makes it perfect for tossing in the side pocket of a backpack or beach bag, since it's roughly the same shape and size as a camping water bottle.

Shop Now Charge 5 amazon.com $179.95

AW-650

Klipsch is a highly respected brand in the audiophile community, and these high-performance outdoor speakers offer robust weather-sealing and impressive sound at a reasonable price point. Driven via a 6.5-inch woofer and 1.0-inch tweeter, AW-650s are designed to be installed permanently. They feature a UV-resistant enclosure and rustproof grille to maximize durability in any weather, and the tiltable bracket mount allows you to direct the sound up or down to your preference.

Installation might be tricky, based on how many speakers you want and where you put them on your property. Once set up, though, you can be sure they'll last for years. If you're looking for the best, look no further.

Emberton II

If you want your speaker to look as cool as the music you're playing through it, look no further than the Marshall Emberton II. From another iconic audio brand, this handheld powerhouse offers an IPX7 waterproof rating thanks to its rubberized exterior and boasts up to 20 hours of battery life on a charge via the included USB-C cable.

True Stereophonic, a unique form of multidirectional audio from Marshall, boasts 360-degree sound, and Stack Mode lets you pair it with other Marshall Bluetooth speakers for complete coverage. The audio quality is respectable for its diminutive size, and the styling helps it stand out from a crowd of more contemporary counterparts.

Shop Now Emberton II amazon.com $129.00

PartyBox Stage 320

If you're looking for party-wide sound in a portable package, look no further than the JBL PartyBox Stage 320. This massive LED-adorned rolling speaker transforms any gathering into a bash, with deep, powerful sound from dual 6.5-inch woofers and 3.0-inch tweeters. We've had this unit in hand for a few weeks now, testing it in the backyard and in my family room, and it delivers not just the loudest but perhaps the clearest audio we've heard from any of the speakers on this list.

Out of the box, it offers a balanced sound that can further be dialed in to your liking with the accompanying mobile app, available for both Android and iOS. The dynamic light show syncs with the music, creating a nice visualization if you're into that sort of thing (of course, you can turn the LED array off if you prefer).

The PartyBox Stage 320 offers versatile connectivity options, including Bluetooth, USB playback, and even a microphone/instrument input for karaoke or performing to tracks. JBL claims up to 18 hours of battery life, and in our testing, we were able to surpass that by an hour or two while hovering at around 25 percent audio with the LEDs turned off.

Shop Now PartyBox Stage 320 amazon.com $599.95

EpicBoom

The Ultimate Ears EpicBoom is a bit larger than the Marshall Emberton II featured elsewhere on this list, offering bigger sound via full 360-degree audio and impressive bass, while retaining a portable size. It has an IP67 rating for water and dust resistance and can even float, should your pool parties need something that can take a dip with you and your friends. For the more eco-conscious, it's worth noting the EpicBoom is made of up 59 percent postconsumer recycled plastic (by weight), something no other speaker on this list can say.

Ultimate Ears claims a 17-hour battery life on a single charge and the accompanying Ultimate Ears Boom app makes it easy to dial in just the right EQ settings to your preference. And you don't need to worry about it falling into the water.

Shop Now EpicBoom amazon.com $296.38

Boom 2 Plus

The Boom 2 Plus is a mid-size, rugged Bluetooth speaker with 30 watts of audio power and up to 24 hours of battery life, but the hook here is the adjustable shoulder strap that makes it easy to tote around wherever you go. The unit features an IPX7 waterproof rating and ruggedized design, making it great for rambunctious backyard or beach activities.

The SoundCore Boom 2 uses Anker's BassUp technology, and dual passive radiators deliver deep bass and crisp highs that arguably perform above its price. There's even a built-in microphone should you for some reason need to take a call while having fun.

Shop Now Boom 2 Plus amazon.com $249.99

Middleton

If you like Marshall's classic styling but want something a little more substantial than the miniscule Emberton II, check out the Middleton. It offers powerful, multidirectional sound with Marshall's True Stereophonic technology and an IP67 rating to ensure it's waterproof and dustproof, making it ideal for outdoor use.

The battery lasts up to 20 hours, with quick-charging capabilities. The rugged design and iconic Marshall aesthetic make it a standout choice, and its design makes it easy to store, stack, and pack. It's perfect in the backyard, garage, and on road trips.

Shop Now Middleton amazon.com $249.99

3

If you're looking for something a little smaller, check out the Soundcore 3, a compact Bluetooth speaker with dual drivers and BassUp technology. Like its larger contemporary, it has an IPX7 waterproof rating and up to 24 hours of battery life. The Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity ensures a stable connection, while the durable design and built-in microphone add to its versatility.

Unlike the larger Boom 2 Plus, this unit is much more compact and lightweight, making it easy to carry wherever you go.

Shop Now 3 amazon.com $50.99

Move 2

The Sonos Move 2 combines Bluetooth convenience with home audio quality, delivering rich sound with deep bass. The Move 2 is IP56 rated for dust and water resistance, with an 11-hour battery life. It integrates seamlessly with the Sonos ecosystem, complete with Wi-Fi connectivity and automatic Trueplay tuning.

Unlike nearly every other portable speaker on the market, this one comes with an included charging base, which means it's always ready to go out when you are but also doubles as a good-looking speaker no matter where you're chillin'.

Shop Now Move 2 amazon.com $444.79

2R8S Outdoor Sandstone 8" Rock 2 Speaker Set

The 2R8S Outdoor Sandstone 8" Rock 2 Speaker Set is a compelling offering if you want a speaker that blends seamlessly into outdoor environments. As the name suggests, each speaker is designed to look like a rock, making it easy to blend it into the landscape or architecture of nearly any home.

The speakers feature an 8-inch woofer for deep bass and clear sound and are weather-resistant, built to withstand harsh conditions—perfect for gardens, patios, and pool areas. With their durable construction and natural appearance, these units provide high-quality audio without compromising on aesthetics.

These speakers need to be hardwired, but once installed they should last for years to come and stand out for not standing out.

Shop Now 2R8S Outdoor Sandstone 8" Rock 2 Speaker Set amazon.com $144.99

Things to Consider When Buying Outdoor Speakers

Here are a few things you'll want to keep in mind when shopping around for the best outdoor speakers:

Sound Quality

Look for speakers with clear, balanced sound. This is obviously going to be difficult to gauge online, but go into a store and test out the speakers in person to get a good idea of the kind of sound you can expect from various speakers.

Durability

Outdoor speakers need to be able to withstand the elements, whether they're built in or portable. Look for waterproof, dustproof, and weather-resistant models that can take all the elements Mother Nature throws their way.

Battery Life

If you're opting for portable speakers, battery life is something to keep in mind. Make sure the speaker can last long enough for the outdoor activities you're planning on using them for.

Portability

If you're going with a portable Bluetooth/Wi-Fi speaker, consider the size and weight of the speaker. Also, take into account whether or not there are any integrated carrying handles or straps that make it easier to move from one place to another.

Connectivity

Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are the most common connection types for outdoor speakers. Generally speaking, Bluetooth connections will have a slight lag compared to Wi-Fi connections, but newer Bluetooth protocols (generally 5.0 and later) will have very minimal lag.

Design

Form isn't necessarily more important than function when it comes to outdoor speakers, but do take into consideration aesthetics, particularly if you're going for dedicated outdoor speakers, such as those that are designed to look like rocks, lights, or other outdoor elements, to ensure they fit in with your landscaping and other visual elements.

Gannon Burgett

FAQs

Are all outdoor speakers waterproof?

Not all outdoor speakers are entirely waterproof, but nearly all of them are weather-resistant to some point. It's important to check the specifications to ensure the speaker can handle the environmental exposure you intend to subject them to. Most use the "Ingress Protection" (IP) code standard, which you can read more about here.

How do I install outdoor speakers?

Installation varies depending on the type of speaker. Portable speakers require essentially no installation, while dedicated outdoor speakers may need to be attached to walls or placed in specific locations.

Can outdoor speakers connect to my home Wi-Fi?

Some high-end outdoor speakers, like the Sonos Move 2, can connect to your home Wi-Fi for seamless streaming. Others rely solely on Bluetooth connectivity, which is between the speaker and the device you're playing music from.

What is the average lifespan of outdoor speakers?

With proper care and maintenance, outdoor speakers can last from a few years to over a decade. If you properly protect them from environmental conditions when not in use, you'll significantly extend their lifespan.

Do outdoor speakers work with voice assistants?

Some outdoor speakers are compatible with mobile voice assistants like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and others. Check the specifications and features of each speaker to see if the product offers connectivity to voice assistants you rely on regularly.

Gannon Burgett

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track and its sibling publications at Hearst Autos represent three of the most influential automotive publications in the world. We rely on decades of experience in the automotive and gear spaces to help readers make informed purchasing choices. Read more about our testing process here.

With the legacies of Autoweek, Car and Driver, and Road & Track behind us, the Hearst Autos Gear Team is more concerned with the trust our readers have in us than our bottom line. We won't tell you to buy something if we wouldn't buy it ourselves or recommend it to our friends, and we'll never claim to have used or tested something we haven't.

We've evaluated dozens of product categories, like road trip tech & gadgets and anti-theft devices. Our picks and recommendations of products and gear are based on testing and knowledge, not hype.

Gannon Burgett

You Might Also Like