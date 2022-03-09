I tried Supergoop's lightest, easiest SPF option — and it's my new favorite

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

The ultra-light formula doesn't leave a sticky residue after application. (Photo: Sephora)

Integrating sun protection into your skincare routine is crucial, but it's a step many of us routinely skip. Using a moisturizer or foundation with SPF is an easy solution, but it's a challenge to find a quality sunscreen that you can reapply when you need it. That's why Supergoop's latest product, the Every Single Face Watery Lotion SPF 50 ($34) is such a game changer — it's light enough to wear every day, but it offers protection that you can easily reapply. Plus, it suits every skin type, from dry to oily to combination.

The Every Single Face Watery Lotion is the latest addition to Supergoop's stellar SPF collection. (Photo: Sephora)

$34 at Sephora

Supergoop is one of the best, most versatile sunscreen brands out there. The brand offers a wide variety of face and body SPF options that integrate skincare ingredients that make you want to use sunscreen. Every Single Face Watery Lotion is made with natural ingredients like cress sprout extract and butterfly ginger root extract that help filter out environmental pollution and reduce the effects of free radicals (particles that can seriously damage skin cells). Most importantly, though is that the formula includes a broad-spectrum SPF 50, which means it blocks both UVA and UVB rays.

The result is a lightweight, undetectable cream that glides easily onto your skin without leaving a sticky residue. Put it on after your moisturizer and before makeup, and easily reapply it on top of makeup later if you'll be spending more time in the sun.

Though the cream is white, it goes on translucent and doesn't leave a white cast. (Photo: Sephora)

Supergoop gave me the opportunity to try this product just before it came out, and it's easily become one of my favorite ways to add SPF to my daily routine. Because the formula is watery, it doesn't feel as heavy as most traditional sunscreens. Also, a little goes a long way — just add a small drop to your hands, rub it on your face like you would a moisturizer, and you're set for the day.

One of my favorite features of this cream, though, is that it doesn't leave a white cast on my face. Even though the cream is white, it goes on clear without leaving any sticky, ghostly residue behind. I've also noticed that some sunscreen formulas burn my face a little after application, especially the area under my nose, but this formula by Supergoop feels cooling, which will be nice once the summer months hit.

If you want to protect your skin against the aging impacts of the sun, it's vital to have a strong SPF as part of your daily routine. Supergoop's Every Single Face Watery Lotion SPF 50 makes wearing sun protection effortless and maybe even a little bit enjoyable.

