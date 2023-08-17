'Superfan' host Keltie Knight recalls dancing backup for Taylor Swift — and getting a special gift from Taylor's mom!

Keltie Knight has been waiting a long time for this moment. Gibson Johns interviews the co-host of the "LadyGang" podcast about her latest project, "Superfan," a CBS show that she created, executive produces and co-hosts. They discuss the years-long journey of bringing the show to air, how the show is shifting how fans are thought of in culture and what it was like wearing multiple hats for the series. They also talk about Keltie's experiences as a backup dancer for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, having "LadyGang" as a constant in her life and much more.

Video Transcript

GIBSON JOHNS: You can't imagine a dance background for Taylor Swift without me asking about it. She's having--

- Of course!

- One of the biggest years of her career. The Heiress Tour is, like, breaking all these records. What was your experience, like, dancing with her? When was that, and kind of what's it like seeing the pinnacle that she's at right now?

KELTIE KNIGHT: Yeah, so I danced for Taylor. One of the big events was the VMAs when she did-- it was the Kanye VMAs--

GIBSON JOHNS: Wow.

KELTIE KNIGHT: You belong with me outside of Radio City Music Hall. I'm on the taxi cab right in front of her. I just remember her mom coming by all the dancers and giving us all fearless guitar picks for in our pockets for good luck, and I still have mine.

And then for years, I saw Taylor when she was doing a lot more press and interviews. I would see her once I had moved to hosting backstage at, you know, the American Music Awards, the Grammys, and things, and she's just so lovely. She still sends me, like, gifts, which is so crazy. Like, she just sent me the-- a purple sweater--

GIBSON JOHNS: The cardigan.

KELTIE KNIGHT: [INAUDIBLE] coming and the cardigan and a nice note. She really makes other women feel like they can accomplish anything that they want in business, you know, 'cause she's so talented, but she's such a smart businesswoman. And there aren't a lot of female show creators. There aren't a lot of females that get shows made on major networks. And so I'm like, well, (SINGING) if I were a man, then I'd be the man. (SPEAKING) Like, I'm-- she's very empowering.