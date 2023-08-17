'Superfan' host Keltie Knight recalls feedback on latex look — and getting vindication via Kristen Bell

Keltie Knight has been waiting a long time for this moment. Gibson Johns interviews the co-host of the "LadyGang" podcast about her latest project, "Superfan," a CBS show that she created, executive produces and co-hosts. They discuss the years-long journey of bringing the show to air, how the show is shifting how fans are thought of in culture and what it was like wearing multiple hats for the series. They also talk about Keltie's experiences as a backup dancer for Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, having "LadyGang" as a constant in her life and much more.

Video Transcript

GIBSON JOHNS: You talked about trusting your gut. Is there a moment from-- maybe not from this show in particular but just from your career in general where you didn't trust your gut that you think about sometimes or that you would have done differently?

KELTIE KNIGHT: So we filmed "Superfan" a few months ago. And one of the-- the dress that I wore for the Pitbull-- I know it goes back to fashion. But the dress that I wore for the Pitbull episode is this, like, maroon kind of vinyl latex dress. It's Alex Perry, which is an Australian designer. It's turtleneck, it's long, and then it has the matching boots. So it's, like, one piece. It's very Kim Kardashian.

And since I was the executive producer, I was like, what's Keltie gonna wear for the episode, executive producer? Oh, Keltie's gonna wear this. Great. It's approved. Like, there was no one I had to approve it by except me and Jodie. So we're like, great.

And I wore it. And I got a lot of feedback after the episode was being shown around and to different-- and people were like, what is this dress? What is she wearing? And I was like, God, maybe I-- maybe I do have bad style. Or maybe I went-- I pushed too far. I pushed too far in the fashion.

And I'm literally walking in LAX at the airport two months ago. And Kristen Bell, the sweetheart of America, is on "Living Simple Magazine" or "Simply Living Magazine," the cover, wearing my exact latex dress. And I was like, no, no, no. You were ahead of the curve. And also, if she can wear it on a magazine about organizing your closet, then you can certainly wear it on your game show.