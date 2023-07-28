A 'SuperAger' who lived to be 112 years old credited her long life to a low-cholesterol diet and a positive attitude. Scientists were studying her to learn more about longevity.

Louise Levy in 2019, at age 109. YouTube/Larchmont-Mamaroneck Community Television (LMC Media)

Louise Levy, the oldest known person in the state of New York, died earlier this month at 112.

Scientists were studying Levy's genes in an attempt to unlock new anti-aging treatments.

She played bridge, watched soap operas, drank red wine, and used a computer until near the end of her life.

Louise Levy, the oldest known living person in New York State, died earlier this month on July 17 at age 112.

Levy, who was born in 1910, lived through two world wars, enjoyed falling asleep watching TV shows like The Young and the Restless, and smoked for decades, until the mid-1960s when cigarette packs started coming with a health warning, according to The New York Times.

Her daughter told the Times that Levy broke a hip this spring, and developed an infection after surgery.

Levy aged in remarkably good health, with her memory intact, performing morning stretches and participating in afternoon bridge games three times a week, as she told TV producer Sunny Goldberg in late 2019. She also knitted sweaters for newborn babies and often drank a glass of red wine a day.

She credited her long life to two main factors: A low-cholesterol diet she'd adhered to since her 40s, with very little meat or butter, as well as her positive mental attitude.

"That's one thing I have told people when they ask me how I account for it: I think attitude is terribly important," she told Larchmont-Mamaroneck Community Television in 2019.

Scientists have studied Levy's genes for clues about how longevity works

Dr. Nir Barzilai is the director of the Institute for Aging Research at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine. Courtesy of Nir Barzilai

Scientists suspect that Levy's long life wasn't just a result of her healthy diet and attitude. The Ohio native was also part of a study, conducted at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, to investigate some of the genetic qualities that may help some people stay healthy and sharp as they age.

In order to pinpoint those traits more easily, the researchers focused exclusively on studying Ashkenazi Jewish people, who are more genetically similar than the general population. This makes it more straightforward to pick out the genes that people who live longest may have in common.

Already, the researchers have identified a gene called CETP that appears to be protective against cognitive decline, and a few other mutations that may be associated with longevity. They hope that learning more about these genes, mutations, and signaling pathways could one day help unlock new anti-aging treatments.

Levy continued learning new things throughout her life, acquiring the computer skills to run the weekly Saturday documentary movie series for the other residents at the senior home where she lived, she said in 2019.

"I'm glad I can still speak and have my sense of humor, but I would caution you not to try and live to be 112!" Levy told The Rye Record, shortly after what would become her last birthday celebration, in November, 2022.

