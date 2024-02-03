Your Super Bowl Watch Party Needs This $35 Upgrade



SUPER BOWL LVIII is less than two weeks away. You may have your TV and sound system all set. But if you have a particularly long run of cable running from your antenna to your TV, that can degrade the picture and sound quality. That’s where an HDTV antenna amplifier comes in, strengthening your signal so you don’t miss any plays. Right now, one of the best-selling antenna amplifiers is on sale for just $35 (25% off), making it the perfect time for a budget-friendly upgrade.

Shop Now TV Antenna Amplifier amazon.com $34.97 Amazon

HDTV antenna amplifiers are small, affordable, and relatively easy to install. These devices strengthen the broadcast signal as it goes through your cable, amplifying whatever your antenna is picking up.

Read more: Best TVs for Watching Sports

Before snagging one, you’ll want to take note of the decibel (dB) gain (how effectively your signal is enhanced), whether you need a preamplifier or a distribution amplifier (this will be dependent on your cable setup), and the frequency support your TV channel needs (VHF or UHF).

This gadget from the Cimple Co. earned its spot as the most versatile option on our list, as it supports a wide range of frequencies and has an adjustable gain feature. You can reach up to 24dB gains with the amplifier and adjusting the gain is as simple as turning the knob. The amplifier works with both UHF and VHF signals and is geared for indoor devices. The heavy-duty metal housing ensures the gadget won’t get banged up over the years, making it a durable option as well. It’s an ideal buy if you’re looking to amplify the signal to just one TV, but if you’re looking to expand to other screens, you’ll need to grab a splitter.

SHOP THE CIMPLE CO. TV ANTENNA ON AMAZON

