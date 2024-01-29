The Super Bowl matchup is set. Here's everything you need to know

Let the hoopla begin. The matchup for Super Bowl 58 is now set, enabling fans to get ready for the big day. Reba McEntire will set the tone when she sings the national anthem before the game, while Usher is sure to set the stage ablaze when he headlines the halftime show. And may we also see Taylor Swift, who may have to race around the globe to get there in time?

Of course, there is an actual game to be played, so we have everything you need to know to prep for what is considered by many to be the biggest day on the American sports calendar.

Who is playing in the Super Bowl?

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will square off in the big game. It will be the second time the teams have faced each other in the Super Bowl. They previously met in the Super Bowl in 2020. The Chiefs won that game, 31-20, giving Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and head coach Andy Reid the first of their two championships.

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs during the 2024 AFC championship game. (Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

When is the Super Bowl?

Super Bowl 58 will be played Sunday, Feb. 11, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. It marks the first time the Super Bowl will be played in Sin City. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

How did the teams get here?

The 49ers were the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They beat the Green Bay Packers in the divisional round before coming from behind to beat the Detroit Lions in the NFC championship game.

Christian McCaffrey of the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC championship game. (Cooper Neill / Getty Images)

As the No. 3 seed in the AFC, the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins in the wild-card round before toppling the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round and then knocking off the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game.

How can I watch the Super Bowl?

The Super Bowl will air on CBS, Nickelodeon and Paramount+. It can also be streamed on NFL+, NFL.com and the NFL app.

Who will perform during the Super Bowl halftime show?

Usher will headline the Super Bowl halftime show. In an interview with TODAY.com in November, he suggested he could serenade Swift if she were to attend the Super Bowl.

Who will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl?

Reba McEntire will sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl, with Post Malone performing "America the Beautiful" and Andra Day performing “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

This article was originally published on TODAY.com