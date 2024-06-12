SUP yoga, a parade and fireworks, carnival: 5 things to do this weekend on the South Shore

Carnivals and fireworks and other celebrations are on tap for this weekend around the South Shore.

But so are chances for quiet reflection on the water and taking in new art exhibitions. There is always something to do. And Our "5 things to do" feature is here to help. Events for kids, families, indoors and outdoors. We all need to get away from time to time − even if just for a few hours to a carnival. Fun is the key word here.

There's something to fit any kind of mood as the summer heats up. (And you can find even more events on our summer bucket list.)

Hull Booster's Carnival

When: Beginning at 5 p.m. daily on Wednesday, June 12 through Sunday, June 16. Closing times vary.

Where: Nantasket Beach, Hull Redevelopment Authority parking lot on Water Street.

Tickets/admission: $1.50 per ticket; packages and wristbands are $25 and up

For more information: Rocklandamusements.com

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, June 15

Where: Parade begins at Quincy Square on Coddington Street

Tickets/admission: Free

For more information: Discoverquincy.com

The 73rd annual Quincy Flag Day Parade Ceremonies and Fireworks begins at Quincy Square on Coddington Street at the intersection of Washington and Hancock Streets before proceeding to Central Middle School facing the water fountain at Merrymount Park. It then proceeds to Merrymount Parkway and ends at Adams Field, where it will be followed by the ceremony. Fireworks will take place at Pageant Field at Merrymount Parkway.

A group of North Quincy High School students carries American flags during last year's annual Quincy Flag Day Parade.

Quincy has the longest running Flag Day parade in the country.

Rise & Shine SUP Yoga in Marshfield

When: 9 a.m. Saturday, June 15

Where: 1248 Ferry St., Marshfield

Tickets/admission: $47

For more information: Supyoadventures.com

Yoga and stand-up paddleboarding come together for these 75-minute sessions that will run each Saturday through Aug. 31.

"Doing yoga on a paddleboard enhances the yoga workout. The paddleboard makes a fine yoga mat and the extra balance required by being on the water intensifies the yoga routine," organizer Sup You Adventures said on Facebook. "The peacefulness and tranquility of floating on the water combines nicely with the meditative nature of yoga."

Rockland Day filled with family fun

Fireworks will once again be part of this year's Rockland Day festivities..

When: 2-9:30 p.m. Saturday, June 15

Where: Veterans Memorial Stadium at Rockland High School, 52 Mackinlay Way

Tickets/admission: Free

For more information: Facebook.com/RocklandDay

The annual town event includes fireworks, food trucks, beer garden, vendors, live music and entertainment, and family-friendly activities.

A silent auction fundraiser and exhibition in Norwell

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 14 (opening reception party and fundraiser). On view June 21-Aug. 9

Where: The James Library & Center for the Arts, 24 West St., Norwell

Tickets/admission: Free (donations accepted)

For more information: Jameslibrary.org

Events celebrating the 150th anniversary of the James Library & Center for the Arts include a birthday party and opening reception, special exhibition and a silent auction fundraiser featuring the work from nine accomplished and award-winning artists that make up the group “Girls Just Wanna Paint.”

In keeping with the 150th celebration, each of the group's will create a piece of art using their individual perspective and style to capture images from in and around the James. Each of these pieces will be offered up for auction during the silent auction that runs from

Stand-up paddle boards, paddle, anchor and life vest are include with the 65-minute class, which includes on-land lessons as part of the morning.

The artistic group Girls Just Wanna Paint will present their members' renderings of the James Library & Performing Arts Center in Norwell as part of its 150th anniversary celebration.

Participants, who are asked to arrived 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the lesson, should bring a bathing suit, yoga pants/shorts, tank, tee or long-sleeve shirt, depending on weather, along with a towel, water bottle, sunscreen and sunglasses. Cotton wear is discouraged.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: 5 things to do on the South Shore this weekend: June 15-16, 2024