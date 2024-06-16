Sunny skies brighten things at 2024 Juneteenth Community Festival in Canton

CANTON ‒ Residents throughout the Stark County area are enjoying sunny weather for the 2024 Juneteenth Community Festival.

Khalid Hunter, 6, plays on a bounce house Saturday at the Juneteenth Community Festival at Nimisilla Park in Canton.

Many came out for Saturday's music, food and fun at Nimisilla Park in Canton.

Juneteenth, sometimes called Emancipation Day or Freedom Day, is observed each year on June 19 and as a national holiday since 2021.

It commemorates the day in 1865 when Union troops informed enslaved people in Texas of the end of the Civil War and of their freedom, two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln delivered the Emancipation Proclamation.

The event continues until 7 p.m. tonight.

Bridget Hall, an assistant at Bountiful Bling 15, helps customer Marshel White with a necklace at Saturday's Juneteenth Community Festival at Nimisilla Park.

