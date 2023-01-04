Do squats without knee pain! This top-rated fitness machine is on sale for just $99

If you made a promise to yourself that 2023 will be the year you lose those extra pounds and look better in a pair of yoga pants, let this also be the year you stick to that resolution. It's not easy, but having the right at-home equipment is half the battle — and Amazon currently has a very motivating sale on a slew of top-rated fitness equipment. Among the best New Year deals is the ultra-popular Sunny Health & Fitness Squat Assist Row-N-Ride Trainer, a next-level rowing machine that deserves pride of place in your home gym — and will please your overextended budget at a very reasonable $99 — $30 off.

Sunny Health & Fitness Sunny Health & Fitness Squat Assist Row-N-Ride Trainer $99 $129 Save $30 Done incorrectly, squats can put the wrong kind of pressure on your joints, but this rowing machine has a feature called Squat Assist that essentially works as a personal trainer, keeping you in proper form while you work your glutes, quads and hamstrings. $99 at Amazon

Squats are a surefire way to get the firm butt of your dreams, of course, but this glute-burning move also improves flexibility. Plus, the motion strengthens your back and core and helps prevent injuries. The Sunny Health & Fitness Squat Assist Row-N-Ride Trainer works overtime not just assisting your squats but also displaying your progress on an easy-to-read LCD monitor. And when you're done exercising, the Row-N-Squat folds up and stores away.

Five-star reviewers love this rowing machine so much because it provides incentive to even the least motivated people. "My body was starting to ache around my back, knees, legs and feet. I sit all day in front of the computer. My doctor kept reminding me to exercise. I hate to exercise," wrote one convert. "I can say this machine has been a health saver for me...This machine engages all your muscles. I don't fall into a slouch anymore, and I feel my stomach muscles are responding and pulling together. Since the stomach muscles control the back and the back controls the legs, I look forward for those aches to start melting away. I feel I am on my way back to wellness."

The popular Row-N-Ride tones the legs, butt and core for just $100. (Photo: Amazon)

Another fan was able to see significant weight loss from the Sunny Health & Fitness Squat Assist Row-N-Ride Trainer alone. "Covid, working from home, and being a mom helped me put on 25 pounds. I have had this machine for three weeks and with eating less, not past 7 pm, and using this machine 4 to 5 days a week... I have lost 8 lbs to date," wrote one pleased shopper. "The workout videos they give you range from full body workouts to upper to lower. I love this machine and definitely recommend it if you are looking for a versatile machine to work out your full body."

Amazon's big sale on at-home gym equipment includes some of these favorites, too:

Sunny Health & Fitness Sunny Health & Fitness Stepping Machine $88 $130 Save $42 Get fit while you sit! You can use the Sunny Health & Fitness Stepping Machine while you watch TV or work on your computer, getting those 10,000 steps in while the machine counts your progress in steps, calories burned and time spent stepping. The pink stair climber can be adjusted for height and desired intensity and has a ring that keeps it stable and prevents it from slipping, so you can truly multitask. $88 at Amazon

"WOW, where has this been all my life?? I can’t believe I’m only just getting this now because it really changes the game! I’m home a lot and I often am embarrassed at the steps my Fitbit tells me I’ve taken in a day. Now with this, I do a lot of the things I normally do at home — work, talk on the phone, read, listen to audiobooks or podcasts, watch shows, watch the golfers out my living room window — except now I can do all that while I’m moving my body!" wrote a satisfied shopper.

Sunny Health & Fitness Sunny Health & Fitness Essentials Series Smart Elliptical Trainer $270 $300 Save $30 Amazon's No. 1 bestselling elliptical trainer Is this one by Sunny Health & Fitness, and it's a smart trainer! Connect to your smartphone via Bluetooth and track your performance in real time. You can explore more than 100 workout videos included in the trainer's accompanying app. $270 at Amazon

"Helped get my pre-covid body back and me out of my depression," wrote a fan. "For the price and the small footprint alone, this machine is worth it. The psychological and mental benefits it’s brought me have been nothing short of amazing."

Sunny Health & Fitness Sunny Health & Fitness Treadmill Mat $35 $49 Save $14 If you're investing in at-home gym equipment, odds are you'll be looking for a sturdy, durable mat to protect your floor from scuffs and scratches. Well, more than 17,000 five-star reviewers vouch for this heavy-duty waterproof one. It's also sweat-resistant and keeps your machines stable on the ground. $35 at Amazon

"Doesn't move!" wrote a shopper. "I stuck this under my new treadmill on top of carpet and it seems to be working great. It hasn't budged, but it also has an 80-pound device on it."

If you have Amazon Prime, you'll get free shipping on all of this fitness equipment, of course.

