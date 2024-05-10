With sundress season entering full swing, local clothing stores see a run on popular trend

With warmer weather comes spring cleaning, a plethora of social events and sundress season.

Sundresses have grown in popularity over the years with the #sundress having almost 50,000 posts on TikTok and more than 702,000 posts on Instagram.

Multiple stores in Topeka are hopping on the sundress season trend. Here's what they had to say.

Length of sundresses is starting to vary

Connie Wells, owner of Plato's Closet, 2121 S.W. Fairlawn Plaza Drive, said sundresses are dresses made of a light fabric that is flowy and incorporated into spring and summer fashion. Wells said the length has begun to vary more between traditional long sundresses and shorter and even romper-like sundresses.

Kaylene Evans, who is team leader of Francesca's Boutique at West Ridge Mall, said sundresses are so appealing because of their versatility.

"You can dress them up and wear them to weddings because I know spring season is very popular for weddings and graduations," Evans said, "but they're good for all different occasions and for transitioning to spring and summer."

Michael Kloos, manager of God's Storehouse, 2111 S.W. Chelsea Drive, said he thinks part of the appeal is dresses are flattering on all bodies.

"I think in this movement of everybody being empowered regardless of their body size or weight," Kloos said, "I think dresses are a great way for women to feel good about themselves."

Topeka stores are seeing a run on sundresses

Kloos said God's Storehouse, which has a second location at 1707 S.E. 29th St., typically has seven to eight racks filled with spring and summer dresses including sundresses.

Just like other clothing stores, Plato's Closet has collected a large number of sundresses for the season. Wells said they were more seriously collecting dresses as early as fall.

She also said she'd estimate around 4,000 spring and summer dresses have been sold, including sundresses.

Tonya Brown, who owns T&K Clothing at West Ridge Mall, said despite only being open for two months, the store has sold lots of sundresses, adding that they are very popular.

