Sunday is the last chance to grab a slice at Keel Farms Watermelon Festival

PLANT CITY, Fla. (WFLA) — A free, family-friendly watermelon festival takes place every year at Keel Farms in Plant City.

Sunday, June 23 is your last chance to grab a slice at this year’s festival.

Camel rides, water slides, and flower picking are also a part of the event to which you get free admission.

Parking is $10 and you can take home a watermelon for $5.

Watermelon-infused wines and ciders are also on the menu.

Keel Farms Chief Operating Officer Wendy Camacho said thousands of people attended the event on Saturday and they were hoping for another great turnout for Sunday.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

