The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Sunday — save up to 80%

There's a little of everything on sale today! (Photo: Amazon)

Need some retail therapy to close out the weekend? Our team has scoured Amazon to put together a quick-and-dirty list of the top sales from the mega-retailer's site for you. So what are today's best Amazon deals, you ask? Well, you can score an Echo Show for over 40% off. How about earbuds for just $17? Or maybe you need a new power drill for $70 off. There's a lot to explore! Let's have a closer look at these stellar Amazon bargains, shall we?

Amazon Echo Show 8 $75 $130 Save $55 Take video calls, watch shows and more on this handy device with a crisp picture on an 8-inch display. Over 42,000 shoppers give it a perfect five-star rating. $75 at Amazon

The Echo Show 8 has a compact display, making it the perfect countertop companion! And thanks to the built-in Alexa, it doubles as a mini entertainment hub. Access videos, TV shows, movies or the news with Prime Video, Hulu, NBC and more, plus listen to internet radio stations, podcasts and audiobooks via Amazon Music, Spotify and Audible.

"My mom, who’s in a a long term care facility, has slowly but surely caught on to using this device," shared a caring daughter. "She’s so thankful to have her friend Alexa to tell her the weather and jokes, play oldies music, find a movie on Netflix, or call me. I am thankful for the drop in feature so I can check in on her and video chat and I also send through pictures of her grandkids to the display which she loves."

Aopvui Aopvui IPL Hair Remover $64 $160 Save $96 with 5% coupon This hair-removal device uses professional-grade IPL technology to break the cycle of hair regrowth to create permanent depilation. $64 at Amazon

Get ready for smoother skin at a sweet discount with this intense pulse light (IPL) laser hair-removal device. This technology takes out unwanted hair permanently. You can use it on spots like your bikini line, upper lip, chin, face and armpits. More than 28,000 Amazon shoppers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

"This product is AMAZING," reported one of them. "I have used the device for about four weeks now on my legs and armpits. My legs have barely any hair growing back now, and the hair that is growing is much thinner now and barely visible!"

Jxrev Jxrev Noise Cancelling Earbuds $17 $40 Save $23 These waterproof earbuds have up to 32 hours of total playback time. $17 at Amazon

The earbuds bring robust bass and clear tones at a very wallet-friend price — only $30. These earbuds feature 20 hours of combined playback; five hours with the earbuds plus an additional 15 hours with the charging case. They come with three sizes of ear tips to ensure a perfect fit.

"They’re perfect!" raved one of 10,000 five-star fans. "The in ear buds bother my ears a lot but these sit on your ears like AirPods. They’re comfortable, they go really loud and the sound quality doesn’t change on full volume. You know some headphones get fuzzy with the bass when they’re too loud but not these!"

These power banks pack in a lot of charge into a thin (only 0.5 inch) frame. Sure, 15,000mAh sounds like a big number, but what does it actually mean? For most iPhones, that's about four or five full charges. The Pro series of certain iPhones have larger batteries and may only get three charges from one of these power banks. Considering there's two of them — and how small they are — you can carry multiple days of charge in a single pocket.

"Amazing battery life," confirms a shopper. "I have used it several times over the last week with only ONE full charge and I haven’t charged it yet with life in it still! I got the 2-pack deal and gave one to my mother as a gift."

This screwdriver/drill combo might look compact, but it can drive up to 1,500 RPMs of power. The 1/2 inch sleeve means you don't have to worry about it loosening its grip on a pesky screw, either. On top of all of this, it charges quickly thanks to the included battery charger, and it's lightweight enough that anyone can use it.

"When my partner and I moved into our first place, there were three things I made sure to buy that my parents never had around the house. Batteries in abundance, light bulbs, and a power drill," one reviewer said. "It is the one purchase we made once we moved in, and we have used it at every turn with the perfect quality, carrying bag, and bright light. Not super loud, lots of different drill bits, as well as a battery that I have not charged once in my sporadic year of using it."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

