Shoppers are 'blown away' by these bright solar string lights — down to $60

What is it?

With the first hints of fall in the air, a lot of people are fleeing the indoors and spending time out in the cooler weather. Goodbye, heat wave! That's where this set of 48-foot Sunapex LED string lights comes in. They're on sale right now for just $42 with an on-page coupon, down from $66. But the real savings will come after you buy them because...they're solar-powered!

Why is this a good deal?

These lights are already 10% off, and when you throw in the 30% coupon on top, it's one heck of a discount. While it's not the lowest price ever, it is the lowest price they've been this year.

Why do I need this?

A large solar panel keeps the lights charged for eight hours, a dawn-to-dusk feature turning them on only when the sun goes down. Each of its shatterproof "Edison-style" bulbs emits 1 watt LED, which is the equivalent of 10 in an incandescent bulb.

The result is a soft amber glow, creating an atmosphere that evokes the romance of outdoor cafes and woodsy campfires. Oh, and they're waterproof, meaning you won't have to repeatedly put them up and take them down, even in winter.

We've spotlighted (heh) the 48-foot set, but feel free to opt for the 27-foot option (just $21 with coupon) or the 96-foot strand ($110, marked down from $140) — they're all on sale. Now, that's what we call illuminating!

Light up the night with solar power that's unbelievably bright. (Photo: Amazon)

What reviewers say

In over 1,600 perfect reviews, users rave about how the Sunapex outdoor lights are bright and long lasting. The heavy-duty lovelies are connected via durable rubber strands and can be hung in seconds along a series of hooks. Once up, select from four lighting modes: Strong, Weak, Quick-Flash and Slow-Flash.

Said one five-star fan, "The perfect final touch to our new front deck. Easy to install and they have withstood a couple big NC summer storms. The brightness control is a nice feature."

Another thrilled user raved, "This is literally my first review I've ever made on Amazon, usually because I subscribe to the notion of if you don't have anything nice to say don't say anything at all... but the quality of these lights for the price is remarkable! To be fair this is only the first night, so I've yet to determine how efficiently these recharge, but straight out of the box I'm blown away by how bright the bulbs are, and how nice the solar panel is."

"We love these lights. The battery seems to last quite long, we charged the solar panel outdoor during the day time and used the lights indoor for a couple of days, and single charge lasted more than 2 nights. Ultimately we wrapped the lights around a tree and threw the panel on the top, so we didn't have to use the attachments provided," one reviewer said. "The only issue I have with the lights is the inability to join multiple strings, which is understandable since we need individual chargers for each string. If I could join multiple strings and attach all solar panels one end, I'd buy a bunch of these and cover the whole backyard."

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

