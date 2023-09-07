Sunany flash drives make it easy to transfer big computer files — and they start at $19, today only
Sometimes files on your computer or device are just too big to transfer through email or Airdrop, so you need something easy and portable. A USB flash drive is just the thing, and right now you can score major savings on a wide range of flash drives from top-rated brand Sunany. Starting at just $19, they range in size from 128GB to 512GB and are available in six different colors. But shop in a flash (ha) because this sale is only for today.
"This flash drive is small enough to carry around and big enough to hold over 2,000 pictures with ease. I traded in my old phone and took everything off of it easily with just a couple steps," one five-star reviewer said. "I would recommend this to everyone."
One user said, "This is a great way to expand your storage for your phone (I use an iPhone) or your iPad. It works for Android devices too and even comes with an extension for USB devices. I also have a MacBook with a USB-C input and can plug this drive into it to store photos. You can also use Windows laptops or computers and Android phones, as it is compatible. I have over 14,000 photos and over a hundred video clips on my phone and iPad and this alleviates the storage problem, as my iPad only has a 64GB storage capacity."
With a write speed of 40MB per second and a read speed of twice that, this drive can handle large data transfers without breaking a sweat.
"Stylish design, endless possibilities," one shopper said. "Beyond its functionality, the flash drive's sleek blue design adds a touch of style to my tech collection. Its compact form factor means I can carry it anywhere, ready to share, store or access data at a moment's notice."
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
